BYU Gains Commitment From U.S. Open Qualifier Lucy Warnick (2024)

Lucy Warnick of Las Vegas, Nevada, has announced her verbal commitment to continue her education and swimming career at Brigham Young University. Warnick, a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, currently attends Palo Verde High School and will arrive in Provo for the 2024-2025 season.

Warnick follows in the footsteps of her older sister, Alli Warnick, who also swam for BYU.

Warnick trains and competes year-round with the Sandpipers of Nevada under Ron Aitken. She swims breaststroke and IM events, and currently is a 2023 U.S. Open qualifier in the 100m breaststroke.

Warnick wrapped up her 2023 long course season this summer at the USA Swimming Futures Championship hosted in Sacramento. Highlighting her meet was the 400m IM, as she dropped over two seconds from last summer to post a 4:56.27 for 3rd. She also had a fantastic race in the 100m breast, where she stopped the clock in 5th at 1:12.00 to set a new best time by half a second.

During the short course season, Warnick had a strong showing at Winter Juniors – West. She advanced to the A-final in the 200 breaststroke, as she dropped almost three seconds from her previous best time to go a 2:13.89 in prelims. She was slightly slower in finals at 2:14.60, but ultimately finished 7th overall.

Top SCY Times:

100 breast – 1:02.82

200 breast – 2:13.89

200 IM – 2:03.71

400 IM – 4:23.27

The BYU women are led by head coach Shari Skabelund, who took over the program in 2021. Last season, the Cougars finished 3rd at the Mountain Pacific Sports Federation (MPSF) Championships with a total of 592 points. However, by the time Warnick is a freshman, the school will have transitioned to the Big 12 conference.

Warnick’s personal best time in the 200 breaststroke would have made her the 2nd-fastest on the team last season, while in the 100 she would have ranked 3rd. Leading both events was Mackenzie Miller, who owned season best times of 1:01.06 and 2:11.94. Miller is now graduated, making Warnick’s arrival timely as they rebuild the breaststroke events.

Joining Warnick in BYU’s class of 2028 is Haylee Tiffany. Tiffany is a Utah native, and swims middle-distance to distance freestyle events.

