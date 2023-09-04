Kenyon Adds Distance Specialist Nora Lee Brown For 2024-2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Nora Lee Brown has announced her verbal commitment to further her education and swimming career at Kenyon College. Brown is from Kirkwood, Missouri, and has one year remaining at Kirkwood High School before arriving in Ohio. She trains and competes year-round with the CSP Tideriders, a club team located in the St. Louis area.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Kenyon College! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for getting me to where I am today. Also, a special thank you to the coaches at Kenyon for this opportunity. Go Owls!

She told SwimSwam more about why she chose Kenyon, saying “I’m thrilled to be joining a team where I’ll truly be able to make an impact. I can’t wait to be a part of carrying on the Kenyon legacy!”

Brown is a pure distance freestyler, and currently owns 2023 Winter Juniors cuts in the 400m free, 800/1000, and 1500/1650. She ended her summer long course season this year at the NCSA Summer Championships, where she recorded her highest finish in the 800m free at 3rd (9:00.61). She also cracked the top-8 in the 400m free and 1500m free, going best times of 4:20.37 and 17:17.93 to finish 5th and 4th, respectively.

Many of her best short course times come from Speedo Sectionals hosted in Columbia this past March. She dropped nearly 13 seconds in the 1000 to finish 3rd (10:00.77), as well as knocked over 20 seconds off in the 1650 to take 4th (16:51.30). She also had an outstanding swim in the 500, where she dropped almost four seconds to record a time of 4:54.77 and take the runner-up spot.

Top SCY Times:

200 free – 1:50.88

500 free – 4:54.77

1000 free – 10:00.77

1650 free – 16:51.30

Kenyon is a Division III powerhouse program located in Gambier, Ohio. The Owls took 2nd at the 2023 North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) Championships behind Denison, who won by a 63-point margin. Both teams went on to the NCAA Division III Championships, with Kenyon taking 3rd overall and Denison winning.

Brown’s current best times in the 200 up to the 1650 would have made her the fastest performer of the team in all those events last season. Leading the distance group was Molly Haag, who posted season best times of 16:56.83 and 4:57.12 in the 1650 and 500, respectively. Haag will still be on campus when Brown arrives, giving Kenyon the chance to build their distance free depth.

Brown is the first public commitment for Kenyon’s class of 2028.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected] .

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

Fitter & Faster Swim Camps feature the most innovative teaching platforms for competitive swimmers of all levels. Camps are produced year-round throughout the USA and Canada. All camps are led by elite swimmers and coaches. Visit fitterandfaster.com to find or request a swim camp near you.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.