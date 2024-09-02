Leah Fonnotto to transfer from Florida Tech to Rollins College, remaining in conference (2024)

Leah Fonnotto of Land O Lakes, Florida, will transfer from the Florida Institute of Technology to Rollins College for her junior year of collegiate swimming and with 2 remaining years of eligibility. With this move, Fonnotto will be staying within the Sunshine State Conference.

I decided to transfer to Rollins College because of the impeccable team dynamics and culture. They foster hardworking athletes that uplift one another to be the best version of themselves on and off the pool deck. With the beautiful campus it truly feels like home. I can’t wait to be apart of this incredible program in the Fall. Go Tars! ️

At Florida Tech, Fonnotto was unable to match her high school times, and at the 2023 SSC Championships, her highest showing came in the 1650 free where she placed 17th in 18:33.14. She also swam the 500 free (5:28.52), 400 IM (5:00.23), and 1000 free (11:02.01), placing 29th, 25th, and 19th, respectively.

At the 2023 Florida Tech Panther Invitational, Fonnotto set season bests in the 500 free (5:24.70) and 1000 free (10:58.64). Her 500 free was swam in prelims, while her 1000 free was the opening split of her 1650. In the 500 she ultimately placed 25th in finals in 5:25.05, while she took 14th in the 1650, swimming a 18:47.38. Similar to her freshman year’s SSC Championships, Fonnotto’s 1650 free was once again her highest showing at the 2024 edition of the meet, as she took 17th in 18:47.61. She also swam the 500 free (5:27.91), 1000 free (11:05.13), and 100 fly (1:04.51) to place 28th, 23rd, and 34th, respectively.

Best times progression:

Event HS Freshman year Sophomore year 500 free 5:15.62 5:25.27 5:24.70 1000 free 10:34.82 11:02.01 10:58.64 1650 free 17:51.64 18:31.20 18:47.38

Rollins College finished 5th at the Sunshine State Conference Championships this year, just 1 place and 74 points ahead of Florida Tech. This year, Rollins named Walker Thaning as the program’s new head coach just 2 weeks prior to swimming at DII NCAAs, meaning this year will be Thaning’s 1st full season.

To qualify for a second swim at the 2024 SSC Championships, it took times of 5:09.97/10:39.77/18:40.11 in the 500/1000/1650 freestyles.

Joining Fonnotto as newcomers this year are Taiylor Tegler, Sydney Boone-Mcdougall, and Avery Bannerton.