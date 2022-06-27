Lani Pallister Details COVID at Worlds, Heart Surgery, Eating Disorder, & Mono

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Lani Pallister , the newly minted 1500 world champs bronze medalist who had her meet cut short due to testing positive for COVID. Lani has been able to keep a positive attitude through it all but doesn’t hold back in saying she was very down about missing the 800 final which she had qualified for.

However, this isn’t the first time in the last couple years Lani has dealt with adversity. She details developing an eating disorder as well as having a heart condition in the lead-up to the 2021 Olympic Trails. After not making the team, she found out she had Mono during the meet. Pallister was ultimately out of the water for 4 months after Trials dealing with all of these variables and more. Pallister details how she made it back into the water and got herself on her first world champs podium just a few months later.

SWIMSWAM PODCAST LINKS

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.