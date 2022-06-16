Kyle Chalmers, Kristof Milak Scratch 50 Fly at 2022 World Championships

2022 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

On Thursday, FINA released a set of startlists for all 8 days of the swimming portion of the 2022 World Aquatics Championships that begin on Saturday in Budapest.

While there will be more scratches (and no-shows) throughout the meet, these updated sheets are reflective of pre-meet scratches.

About half of the events on the schedule saw drops from somewhere within the ranks, but a few were more significant than others.

Notably, the Men’s 50 Fly saw drops from a pair of medal contenders in other events scratch: Hungarian Kristof Milak and Australian Kyle Chalmers.

Chalmers was the 10th seed coming into the race after a 23.21 at Australian Trials that surprised even himself to qualify for the team. The runner-up from Australian Trials William Wang (23.50) never entered the event at these World Championships, though with the FINA “A” cut set at 23.63, he was eligible. The 3rd-place finisher from those Trials Isaac Cooper was also under the FINA “A” cut in 23.53 and is also on Australia’s roster at this meet in other events.

Popstar Cody Simpson was 4th, but his time of 23.68 was not under the FINA “A” standard.

Chalmers is still entered in the 100 fly.

Milak, meanwhile, was buried much further down the rankings as the 27th seed. As the World Record holder in the 200 fly and the second-best performer in history in the 100 fly, we presume that he can be faster than his 23.50 seed time. His best from 2020 is 23.48, and in Tokyo at the Olympics, he opened his 100 fly in 23.65. But front-end speed is not the strength of his 100 fly, it’s his ability to hang on to that speed over the last 50 meters that makes him so good in the longer distances, so this 50 was never going to be his focus event in Budapest.

He has maintained his entries in the 100 fly, 200 fly, and 200 free.

Other significant scratches include Italian Simona Quadarella in the women’s 400 free. The 23-year old Quadarella was the 2018, 2019, and 2020 (2021) European Champion in the 400 free, but her best time in the 2020s is about three seconds short of her best time of 4:03. She will instead focus on trying to defend her medals in the 800 (silver) and 1500 (gold) freestyles from the 2019 World Championships. In 2019, she won gold after World Record holder Katie Ledecky withdrew from the final with an illness.

In the men’s 200 backstroke, Xu Jiayu of China has dropped the 200 backstroke. While he is the defending Asian Games Champion in the event, he scratched from the semifinals at last year’s Olympic Games after ranking 15th in prelims.

South Africa, meanwhile, has dropped most of their relays after Pieter Coetze came down with COVID-19. The only relay entry remaining for them is the mixed 400 medley relay.

Below are the most notable scratches we found, including mostly scratches from the circle-seeded heats. This excludes other scratches that we have already reported on, like Duncan Scott, Alfonso Mestre, and Leonardo Diplano.