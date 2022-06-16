Baylor School, Baylor Swim Club Parts Ways with Longtime Coach Dan Flack

Baylor School and Baylor Swim Club has parted ways with head coach Dan Flack, who led both powerhouse programs since 2005.

A source told SwimSwam that Flack was fired while on “medical leave” for the past four weeks. Flack declined to comment, and Baylor School could not be reached for a statement on Thursday.

Based out of Chattanooga, Tennessee, Baylor Swim Club was recognized by USA Swimming as a Silver Medal Club for 2022. Notable alumni coached by Flack include Trey Freeman, who will be swimming at next week’s World Championships in Budapest, Hungary. In total, 15 swimmers qualified for Olympic Trials during his tenure.

At the high school level, Flack’s Red Raiders have been regular state champions since 2006, most recently sweeping the boys and girls titles in February. Baylor School won the NISCA combined national dual meet championship most recently in 2020 competing in the Independent School Class 11 division. The Red Raiders also won their national division in both boys and girls in 2008 and 2009 while placing 2nd nationally from 2010-16.

In 2018, Flack was named head men’s coach of the Junior National team headed to Fiji for the Junior Pan Pacific Championships. In 2019, he was the only high school coach on the National Team coaches list. Flack is recognized as a Level V coach by the American Swimming Coaches Association, the highest level attainable.

Prior to Baylor, Flack led the championship Raleigh Swimming Association from 2002-06. RSA was selected as a Gold Medal Club in the USA Swimming Club Excellence Program from 2005-08.

In college, Flack was a two-time ACC distance champion at North Carolina. Flack’s son, Sam, is a rising senior at Baylor School and NC State commit who won a 500 free state title in February. Baylor’s other state champions were Drew Hitchcock in the 200 IM and Charles Han in the 100 breast.