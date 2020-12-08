KNZB Tech Director Cats On Heemskerk: “We Cannot Make Exceptions”

ROTTERDAM QUALIFICATION MEET (NED)

The 2020 Rotterdam Qualification Meet in the Netherlands wrapped up over the weekend, but not before several more Dutch swimmers added their names to the Tokyo 2020 lineup.

Along with those swimmers such as Ranomi Kromowidjojo and Arjan Knipping who had already booked their tickets to the postponed Olympic Games via their 2019 World Championships performances, new additions to the tune of Tes Schouten and Thom de Boer made the grade.

As we reported, one unique scenario transpired with Olympic veteran Femke Heemskerk along the way, with the 33-year-old having to sit out of the Rotterdam meet due to coronavirus quarantining for her husband’s positive test. Having already qualified for Tokyo in both the 50m and 100m free, Heemskerk sat powerless as she watched swimmers do their best to replace the 30-year-old by racing times faster than hers.

And one swimmer made it happen in the form of Valerie Van Roon, who clocked a massive personal best of 24.63 to knock Heemskerk off the Olympic roster for the 50m free, joining already-qualified Kromo. Heemskerk retained her 100m free spot as a consolation in this scenario. You can read more about this situation here.

In response to Heemskerk’s elimination in the 50m free, some readers called the result ‘unfair’ while others said it’s all part of the game.

Royal Dutch Swimming Federation (KNZB) Technical Director Andre Cats said that this particular scenario had been discussed and that no exceptions would be made.

“As far as I am concerned, it has been clear enough. The swimmers should have known,” Cats told NOS.

Cats also said that the association cannot make an exception for every swimmer, even with coronavirus in play.

“If we take the path that we take coronavirus into account with every decision, we’re lost.”

In contradiction to these statements, NOS also reported that Heemskerk stated, “Of course it should have been considered in advance: what happens if someone cannot participate because of corona? I am especially very sad about that.”

She said she was more than ready to race and was merely rendered powerless by the unprecedented coronavirus situation.

Regarding her opposition to the KNZB’s stance, Heemskerk said, “And I don’t wish anyone this fight. Let’s get this right for everyone.”

I’ve reached out to Heemskerk and Cats for additional comments.