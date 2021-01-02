Kentucky State Finalist Rachel Greathouse Commits to VMI for the Class of 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Rachel Greathouse, a current high school senior, has announced her commitment to swim at the Virginia Military Institute, a Division 1 team in Lexington, VA, beginning in the fall of 2021.

I will continue my swimming career at VMI, where I will study International Studies and Political Science. I am excited! Go Keydets!

Greathouse has achieved considerable success at the state level for both her high school and club teams. While representing Mercy Academy, she qualified for the KHSAA State Championships three years in a row, showing off her versatility by qualifying in different events every season, as well as displaying steady improvement. Her freshman year, she qualified in the 50 and 500 Free and placed 31st and 34th respectively. During her sophomore year, she swam the 100 and 200 Free, and almost made the consolation final in both events. In the most recent State Championships, she swam the 200 free again, as well as the 100 fly, and was a finalist in the 200 free, dropping her time from last year by two seconds.

She swims club for the Lakeside Swim Team in Louisville, KY, a nationally-renowned team that ranks 9th in USA Swimming’s 2021 Club Excellence rankings. Under their banner, Greathouse qualified for the recent 18&Under Winter Championships, swimming a season-best in the 50 free and a lifetime best in the 500 free. In the 500 free, she dipped under 5:10 for the first time and touched the wall 2nd at 5:07.

This lifetime best wasn’t an anomaly for Greathouse in 2020. In a year where the pandemic has prompted uncertainty as a recurring theme in athletics, she has gone personal bests in almost all of her primary events as a rangy freestyler and flyer, dropping her 200 and 500 free by 2 seconds each and her 100 and 200 fly by a second each.

Top Times SCY:

50 Free- 25.00

100 Free- 53.46

200 Free- 1:54.98

500 Free- 5:07.51

100 Fly- 59.40

200 Fly- 2:11.57

200 IM- 2:13.98

This versatility and improvement will be key for the Keydets, as her arrival on campus will make an immediate impact on VMI’s record board. Her current best times would make her the school’s record-holder in the 100, 200, and the 500 free, as well as the 200 fly. Her best time in the 200 free would break the school record by 3 seconds, and her 500 free best would break that record by 7 seconds.

Greathouse’s arrival will also make a splash at the America East Conference Championships. During the 2020 season, she would have qualified for the B-final in the 100, 200, and 500 free, and the C-final in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 200 IM. Additionally, she would have been VMI’s only scorer in all but the 200 IM, where she would have joined Sophie Svoboda in snagging points for the Keydets.

She joins Cassidy Mulligan and Carleigh Price in VMI’s Class of 2025.

