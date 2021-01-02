Sira Limbu, Already with 3 MVC A-Final Times, Commits to Missouri State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Warrenville South High School senior Sira Limbu has signed a National Letter of Intent to swim for the Missouri State Bears beginning in the fall of 2021.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American as a freshman, Limbu trains with the Academy Bullets Swim Team, one of the top clubs in the state of Illinois.

“The future is very bright for Sira and we can’t wait to have her join us in August,” said Missouri State’s associate head coach Chelsea Dirks-Ham about the signing. “Sira will make an immediate impact when she arrives on campus and her versatility will be very valuable to the team.”

Limbu qualified for the Illinois High School State Championship meet as a freshman, but since then has focused on club swimming, forgoing the high school season.

Limbu’s best time is in the 100 fly, but also excels in the 400 IM and 200 fly.

Best Times in Yards:

50 free – 24.48

100 free – 53.07

100 back – 57.20

200 back – 2:03.79

100 fly – 55.25

200 fly – 2:05.14

200 IM – 2:07.21

400 IM – 4:29.36

Most of those best times come from her freshman or sophomore seasons of high school, though the 200 fly was done in March of 2020. Her 100 fly time has stood since March of 2018, when she was just a 14-year old freshman, and she’s tended toward the longer events since then.

Missouri State won the 2020 Missouri Valley Conference Championship meet. At that meet, Limbu’s best time in the 100 fly would’ve placed her 4th. Her best times in the 200 fly and 400 IM would have also put her in the A-final at that meet.

Missouri State has also announced diver Hailey Rissinger from Arkansas and Payton Smith from Georgia as signees in the class of 2021, which is a very small class so far for the Bears.

