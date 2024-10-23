Kennedi Dobson Boasts 4:37 in 500 Free Becoming Top in Nation

NJ XCEL Fall Festival of X-Cellence

Saturday, October 12

DeNunzio Natatorium, Princeton, NJ

SCY (25 yards)

Timed finals

Results

Kennedi Dobson dominated at NJ XCEL Fall Festival of X-Cellence earlier this month, placing first in all nine events she swam. After dropping nearly 7 seconds in the 500 free, her new best time now ranks her tops in the country nationally.

Girl’s Recap

Kennedi Dobson swam her team to victory in the meet with a full schedule over the weekend, swimming 7 solo events and two relays. She placed first in all events:

50 free – 23.70

100 free – 49.77

200 free – 1:45.20

500 free – 4:37.33

50 back – 25.59

100 back – 54.50

50 fly – 25.33

100 fly – 57.39

400 IM – 4:11.70

200 medley relay – 1:51.89

200 free relay – 1:39.82

In addition to her nine first-place rankings, Dobson set four personal best times. She set a personal best in the 500 free by 6.69 seconds, 100 back by .44 seconds, 50 fly by .49 seconds, and in the 400 IM by 4.93 seconds. Her 500 free, 100 back, and 400 IM all qualified her for the upcoming Winter Junior Championship this December.

Dobson’s new best time in the 500 free puts her in first place among swimmers in the 17-18 age group nationally, 4.41 seconds ahead of Kate Hurst who has verbally committed to the University of Texas for the class of 2024. Dobson is ranked sixth nationally in the 100 back, a ranking led by #2 recruit for the class of 2025 Teagan O’Dell, and first in the 400 IM by 3.83 seconds.

Dobson, ranked #19 in the class of 2025, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Georgia. The Georgia Bulldogs is attempting to restore its national prominence in mid-distance freestyle by bulking up its future recruits. German swimmers Finn Hammer, Sascha Macht, and Finn Wendland have all verbally committed to UGA for the class of 2025, as well as versatile swimmers Maddie Thornton and Brooke Bennett for the class of 2026.

Peddie Aquatic Association swimmers Hannah Batemen and Zoe Tashjian swam right behind Dobson all weekend. Bateman was a finalist in all three events she swam, claiming 1st in the 200 IM (2:12.75), 2nd in the 100 back (58.20), and 7th in the 100 free (55.29).

Tashijan followed behind, placing 2nd in the 100 fly (1:00.74), 3rd in the 100 back (1:00.52), 4th in the 200 back (2:15.28), 4th in the 200 IM (2:18.42), 5th in the 200 free (2:00.10), and 9th in the 100 free (56.22).

Whitewaters claimed second place overall, with 10 and under swimmers Abby Fang and Lauren O’Brien both in the top 5 for high-point winners.

Fang set a new personal best time in 5 individual events, coming in first in the 100 free (58.96), third in the 500 free (5:40.48), first in the 100 breast (1:16.85), first in the 50 fly (28.47), and first in the 100 fly (1:02.39). Additionally, she placed third in the 200 IM (2:23.13), and helped her 200 freestyle relay win first by 3 seconds (1:49.16) and her 200 medley relay win first by 4 seconds (2:04.68).

O’Brien also went home with a new collection of personal bests, finishing with a new PR in all 6 events that she swam. She came second to teammate Nia Emaan in the 50 free, swimming a 30.96. She took first place in the 50 back (34.77), first in the 100 back (1:15.24), second in the 50 fly (33.45), second in the 100 IM (1:15.24), and third in the 50 breast (40.51). O’Brien led off her team’s winning medley relay, setting a new personal best time of 35.13.

Boy’s Recap

13-year-old Whitewaters swimmer Ethan Han swam six evnets and recorded five personal best times. He placed first in the 500 free (4:44.36), first in the 200 back (1:58.11), first in the 200 breast (2:13.01), first in the 400 IM (4:23.43), and second in the 100 fly (53.88). He placed first in the 200 IM (2:01.10), two seconds off his best time.

Han scored a personal best in his 50 fly medley relay split (24.94), leading his team to victory alongside Justin O’Brien, Andrew Hu, and Anthony Lin. The boys 13-14 200 freestyle relay also placed first, with a team of Aiden Hung, Lin, Basim Hussain, and Han securing first place by seven seconds.

Aidan Lui from Life Time Metro claimed first in every event he raced. The 14-year-old swam a new best time in the 100 free (48.65), 50 fly (23.33), 100 fly (52.30), 200 fly (2:04.20), and 100 IM (55.23). He also placed first in the 50 free (22.49), .09 behind his best time.

Francis Li and Stephen Baytin represented the hosts X-Cel Swimming admirably. Li claimed first or second in the 13-14 age group for every race he swam, including five personal best times. He took home first in the 50 free (30.27), first in the 100 free (1:06.70), first in the 100 back (1:12.74), first in the 100 fly (1:13.86), first in the 200 IM (2:37.91), and second in the 100 breast (1:25.23). His 200 free relay took second (1:56.89), and medley relay took second as well (2:12.32).

Baytin swam four personal bests out of his eight races, finishing in the top seven in the 13-14 age group across the board.

200 free – 1:52.86, first place

50 breast – 28.94, first place

500 free – 5:09.89, second place

200 breast – 2:13.89, second place

200 IM – 2:08.52, second place

400 IM – 4:33.38, second place

100 breast – 1:03.88, third place

100 fly – 1:02.14, seventh place

Top 10 Teams: