Kayla Sanchez’s Best Times Are Faster Than 18 Filipino National Records

Tokyo Olympian Kayla Sanchez, who announced her decision to compete for the Philippines after being released from Swimming Canada, has lifetime best times that would already break 18 Filipino national records.

She specializes in sprint freestyle and backstroke which made her a critical part of Canada’s relays during her six years on their national team. She swam on two of their medal-winning relays at the Tokyo Olympics and she holds a total of eight Canadian relay national records (across short course and long course meters.) Five of those relay records were set at the 2021 World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi.

Sanchez’s lifetime best 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 100 back, 200 back, and 200 IM times surpass the Filipino national records in both short course and long course meters. She is most dominant in short course meters where her fastest times would lower nine records by significant margins. There, her best times undercut the Filipino national record by seven seconds in the 100 IM, 14 seconds in the 200 IM, and eight seconds in the 200 free:

Long Course Meters

Short Course Meters

Event Sanchez Filipino National Record 50 free 23.71 25.51 – Jasmine Al-Khaldi (2019) 100 free 51.45 55.38 – Jasmine Al-Khaldi (2018) 200 free 1:52.59 2:01.07 – Jasmine Al-Khaldi (2018) 800 free 9:00.26 9:01.90 – Rosalee Santa Ana (2018) 50 back 26.36 27.62 – Chloe Isleta (2021) 100 back 58.12 1:00.42 – Chloe Isleta (2021) 200 back 2:08.32 2:14.72 – Roxanne Ashley Yu (2014) 100 IM 57.8 1:04.82 – Hannah Dato (2014) 200 IM 2:04.64 2:19.10 – Hannah Dato (2013)

She is set to break a couple of freestyle records set by Remedy Rule, the Philippines’ highest-placing finisher at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. She finished 15th in the women’s 200 fly. Rule’s butterfly records, however, are safe from Sanchez. Jasmine Al-Khaldi currently holds the most records that Sanchez’s best times beat – four sprint freestyle national records that she set in 2018 and 2019. The oldest Filipino record that Sanchez’s best times threaten is from 2013 when Hannah Dato set the 200 IM record in short course at the FINA World Cup.

Note that this list only consists of individual events and doesn’t include Sanchez’s potential relay swims, which were her strong suit with Canada. Sanchez currently holds three individual Canadian national records, in short course meters: the 50 free, 100 free, and 100 IM.