Kaydence Bispo, the 5th Sibling to Compete in NCAA’s Division I, Commits to San Diego State

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Modesto, California’s Kaydence Bispo has committed to swim and study at San Diego State University beginning in the 2024-25 school year.

“Thank you to everyone who helped me get to where I am today! I’m extremely blessed and so excited to see what the future holds! Thank you as well to the sdsu coaching staff for this opportunity. Go Aztecs!”

Bispo’s four older siblings were all D1 college athletes. Her three sisters swam at BYU (Kerra and Kassy) and Texas (Karlee). Karlee won a gold medal representing Team USA at the 2013 World Championships in the 4x200m freestyle relay.

Kaydence Bispo is a senior at Saint Mary’s High School. She swims club with Ripon Aquatics and specializes in free and breast. She won the 100 free (49.78) and 200 free (1:48.77) at the CIF Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, hitting PBs in both events, before going on to place 6th and 7th, respectively, at the California State Meet.

In December, Bispo competed at CA/NV Sectionals and clocked PBs in the 100 breast and 100 fly, while finaling in the 50 free (4th), 200 free (14th), and 100 breast (15th). Last summer she placed 3rd in the 50 free (26.78), 4th in the 100 free (58.18), and 8th in prelims of the 200 free (2:10.40) at Western Zone Senior Championships.

SDSU won the Mountain West Conference Championships for the 3rd consecutive year in 2024, putting up 1487.5 points. Bispo’s best times would have scored in the A finals of the 100 and 200 free and the B final of the 50 free. She will also bring strength to the Aztecs’ relays.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 23.10

100 free – 49.78

200 free – 1:48.77

100 breast – 1:05.34

Bispo will join fellow commits Allison Mann (swimming) and Keira Kuderka (diving) in San Diego next fall.

