Katinka Hosszu: “Hungary Can Definitely Be Proud”

2017 FINA WORLD SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

At the conclusion of the women’s 400m IM final in Budapest on Sunday, a race she won to the thunderous applause of her home crowd, Hungary’s Katinka Hosszu had nothing but praise for her nation’s hosting of the 2017 FINA World Championships. “Hungary has met some expectations with this world championships and can definitely be proud,” she said. “I was trying to cherish every moment of this championships. I am so glad I could experience competition at home. I have learnt a lot this week as I usually do. Racing in front of the home crowd gave a lot of motivation for the future.”

The Hungarian public had good reason to be proud of their athletes, as well. Over the course of a week, Hosszu won two gold medals (200 IM and 400 IM), one silver (200 backstroke), and one bronze (200 butterfly), and she set the Championship Record in the 400 IM. Countrymen Kristóf Milák (100 fly), László Cseh (200 fly), and David Verraszto (400 IM) each pocketed a silver medal individually, and the Hungarian men’s 4×100 free relay team (Dominik Kozma, Nándor Németh, Péter Holoda, and Richárd Bohus) broke the national record en route to earning the bronze medal behind the U.S. and Brazil.

Hosszu said, “I think team Hungary is full of talents and it is exciting to see. They have the strength mentally and I hope that Laszlo and I can be role model to them. I am happy that a lot of kids came to the event. I hope I have impacted their life and inspire them.”

Hosszu reflected on her week, saying, “I swam the same events than in Kazan, even though in Kazan I couldn’t swim the 200m fly. I was happy that I could do it here, and that I am back at it. I do love to race. It was very excited to swim at the Olympics. I love to challenge myself and see how I can race new events. I don’t get bored this way.”

As for her future, “This year’s World Cup won’t be as busy for me. I can even go sight-seeing this time around. I am really happy to go to Moscow and race there. It is so great to see how many people support us. In Tokyo 2020 I expect a lot of fast swimming. It is still three years to go, a long time. I am going to work really hard towards Tokyo to do my best there.”