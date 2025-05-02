Katie Ledecky: “I Don’t Know If I Ever Thought I Was Going To Be 3:56 Again” (Video Interview)

On the second day of the 2025 Pro Swim Series stop in Fort Lauderdale, Katie Ledecky followed up her stunning swim in the 1500 last night with another impressive performance.

Locked in a tight 400 free battle with Summer McIntosh, Ledecky obliterated the Canadian Olympic silver medalist in this event on the final 100 meters to take the win by well over a second in 3:56.81, the seventh-fastest time in history. It also marked her fastest time in nine years.

McIntosh took an early lead, pushing through the first 200 meters in 1:56.17, nearly a second ahead as they entered the second half of the race. Ledecky matched her pace in the third 100 meters, with both swimmers splitting just over 60 seconds. By the 300-meter mark, McIntosh was still half a second under World Record pace, but she was deep into the turn. As they emerged for the final 100 meters, Ledecky started to make up ground with every stroke.

The two were nearly neck-and-neck at the 50-meter mark, with McIntosh holding a slight edge, but Ledecky unleashed an explosive final 100 meters, finishing with a blistering 29.50 split—1.65 seconds faster than McIntosh.

This swim marked Ledecky’s second-fastest time ever and her fastest since her dominant win in Rio. She had only been under 3:58 twice since then: once in her iconic race with Ariarne Titmus in Tokyo, and the other in 2018 at a Pro Swim Series event in Indianapolis. Ledecky’s personal best and American records stands at 3:56.46.

Top 10 Women’s 400 LCM Freestyle Swims All-Time:

Ledecky became visibly moved after the race. Known for her trademark emotional control, this rare display highlights the unique world of sports, where, at 28 years old, an athlete is already questioning whether they are too old to accomplish something again. Ledecky not only silenced her own doubts tonight, but also put to rest any doubts in the swimming community.