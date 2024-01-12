Kate Douglass on 100 Free 100 Breast Double, Doha World Champs, & UVA Winter Training

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE
- January 10-13, 2024
- Knoxville, Tennessee
- LCM (50 meters)
After tying the Pro Swim Series record in the 100 Free (53.12) and clocking a new best time in the 100 Breast (1:06.67) less than 20 minutes apart, Kate Douglass found time to speak to the media. The Virginia grad student discussed her double in Knoxville, her mindset heading into the 2024 World Championships in Doha, and winter training with Virginia.