Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Jack Alexy Describes Cal 400 Free Relay Time Trial at Olympic Training Center

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Cal junior Jack Alexy took a strong win in the men’s 100 free last night in Knoxville, clocking 48.2 in both the prelims and finals. Alexy and the Cal men came to Knoxville right from Colorado Springs where they had their annual training trip at the Olympic Training Center. Alexy analyzes the camp and describes a 400 free relay time trial from what he says is one of the nest sprint cores in the world.

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!