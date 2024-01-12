Jack Alexy Describes Cal 400 Free Relay Time Trial at Olympic Training Center

2024 PRO SWIM SERIES – KNOXVILLE

Cal junior Jack Alexy took a strong win in the men’s 100 free last night in Knoxville, clocking 48.2 in both the prelims and finals. Alexy and the Cal men came to Knoxville right from Colorado Springs where they had their annual training trip at the Olympic Training Center. Alexy analyzes the camp and describes a 400 free relay time trial from what he says is one of the nest sprint cores in the world.