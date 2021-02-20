Kate Douglass Chooses 100 Free over 200 Breast on Final Day of 2021 ACC Champs

2021 ACC WOMEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS

University of Virginia sophomore Kate Douglass won’t attempt the 200 breaststroke on the final day of the 2021 ACC Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships, where she’s the current ACC Record holder and currently has the fastest time in the nation by over 2 seconds.

Instead, she’ll swim as the top seed in the 100 free, where her 46.86 season best gives her a second-and-a-half seed clearance over NC State junior Kylee Alons as the #2 seed. Alons won the 50 free already previously in the meet.

Last season at these ACC Championships, Douglass finished 3rd in the 200 breaststroke in 2:05.89, behind NC State’s Sophie Hansson and her Virginia teammate Ella Nelson. The top 14 swimmers form last year’s 200 breaststroke were all non-seniors last season.

In the 100 free, her teammate Morgan Hill won last season but graduated, while Alons placed 2nd last year.

In her previous individual swims this week, Douglass placed 2nd to teammate Alex Walsh in the 200 IM on Thursday and then won the 100 fly in a new ACC Championship Record of 49.96 on Friday. Her Virginia team enters the meet with a 157 point lead over NC State, which means event selection as it pertains to a team title is less important with the Cavaliers in a dominant position.

With the 400 free also scheduled for Saturday evening, this gives Douglass 3 cracks at a 100 free on Saturday.

Significant Day 4 Scratches: