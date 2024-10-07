Junior National Qualifier Ellie Butler Flips Commitment from Notre Dame to Vanderbilt For 2025

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Junior National qualifier Ellie Butler has switched her verbal commitment from Notre Dame to Vanderbilt for the 2025-2026 season. Butler lives in California, where she is a senior at Carondelet High School and currently trains with her club team, the Crow Canyon Sharks.

“I want to first start off by thanking all my family, friends, coaches, teammates and God for supporting me through this process. With that, I am very excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim & study at Vanderbilt University! #ANCHORDOWN 🖤💛⚓️”

Butler was a 2024 CIF State Championship (SCY) finalist as a junior in the 100 fly, placing 8th with a time of 54.74. Additionally, she achieved her fastest 100 free time as the leadoff swimmer for her team’s 400 free relay, recording a personal best of 51.16. She also won the 200 fly at the Speedo Sectionals in Novato (LCM), finishing with a personal best time of 2:17.26.

In May 2024, Butler delivered three personal bests at the PC SCSC George Haines International (LCM), where she also secured a junior national qualifying cut in the 100 fly. She recorded times of 27.15 in the 50 free, 28.64 in the 50 fly, and 1:02.10 in the 100 fly at the meet.

At the 2023 Winter Juniors West (LCM), Butler attained personal bests in the 200 free and 200 fly. As the leadoff for the 800 free relay, she posted a lifetime best of 1:49.28. In the prelims of the 200 fly, she recorded a time of 1:59.89.

Top SCY Times

100 fly – 53.63

200 fly – 1:58.52

100 free – 51.16

200 free – 1:49.28

500 free – 4:56.93

1000 free – 10:21.70

Notre Dame placed 8th at the ACC Championships and ranked 33rd at the NCAA Championships last season, while Vanderbilt ranked 56th at the NCAAs. Vanderbilt finished 12th at last season’s SEC Championships, matching their ranking from the previous season.

Three swimmers scored points individually at the Championship: Kailia Utley in the 100 fly and 200 fly, Faith Knelson in the 100 breast, and Mercedes Traba in the 400 IM. Butler’s fastest time in the 200 fly (1:58.52) would have earned her a spot in the ‘C’ final. However, the addition of Texas to the conference will change the dynamics.

Butler has the potential to make a significant impact at Vanderbilt. With another year to improve, her times in the 200 free, 1000 free, 100 fly, and 200 fly already would have ranked as the second fastest on the team last season.

Vanderbilt’s top times in the 100 fly and 200 fly were held by Utley, a senior this season. She posted times of 52.92 in the 100 fly and 1:55.51 in the 200 fly. Utley became the first swimmer from the university to receive an NCAA invite last season, the first from the school since 1989. She competed in both fly events.

Butler will join Ava Allingham as part of the recruiting class of 2025. Allingham could strengthen the breaststroke group with her times of 1:03.98 in the 100 and 2:20.71 in the 200. She also shows potential in the 200 IM, with her best time at 2:05.91.

