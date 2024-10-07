Laney, Proudfoot Lead Vermont To 170-127 Victory Over Marist

Vermont vs Marist

October 5, 2024

Poughkeepsie, N.Y.

SCY (25 yards)

Results

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. – Hally Laney won three events and Tannah Proudfoot swept the diving events Saturday as the Catamounts won 12 events on their way to a 170-127 win over Marist from McCann Natatorium. With the win Vermont improved to 2-2 this season.

COACH’S QUOTE

“I am truly impressed by our student-athletes grit and resilience,” said Head Coach Gerry Cournoyer. “This weekend they raced back-to-back days against three strong programs. Thank you to Marist for an opportunity to really test our team today.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

The Catamounts 200 Medley Relay squad of Alexis Torykian , Natalie Schlemmer , Laney and Havana Layton kicked off the afternoon with a win by .49 seconds in a time of 1:48.59.

, , Laney and kicked off the afternoon with a win by .49 seconds in a time of 1:48.59. Laney was just get started on Saturday, she won the 100 Fly, 200 Fly and 200 IM for the Catamounts. In the 200 Fly she crushed the field by 4.67 seconds and in the 200 IM her margin of victory was 4.30.

Proudfoot earned her first wins of the season, claiming both diving competitions Saturday. In the three meter she scored 255.53 points, earning a 38.78-point win. In the one meter she picked up 242.40 points and her margin of victory was 30.45-points.

Jackie House earned two more wins to her name this afternoon winning the 200 Free and 100 Free.

earned two more wins to her name this afternoon winning the 200 Free and 100 Free. Ella Church picked up her first win of the young season in the 1000 Free claiming the top spot by .43 seconds.

picked up her first win of the young season in the 1000 Free claiming the top spot by .43 seconds. Julie Salvador also earned her first of the year in the 100 Back. Her time of 59.46 was .08 seconds ahead of her teammate Torykian.

also earned her first of the year in the 100 Back. Her time of 59.46 was .08 seconds ahead of her teammate Torykian. Layton continued her early form in the 50 Free winning the event for the second time this season with a mark of 24.58.

First Year Jocelyn LeGere earned her first career win Saturday in the 200 Breast. Her time of 2:07.69 was 2.21 seconds faster than Torykian. UVM claimed all three top spots in the race with LeGere’s classmate Katelyn McClintock placing third.

WHO’S NEXT

The Catamounts are back in action next weekend at the NJIT Invitational on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12. UVM will face the women’s teams from UMass, Howard and LIU. All the weekend action from the Joel & Diane Bloom Wellness and Events Center will be streamed live on ESPN+

Vermont will compete at home again on Saturday, October 19 as they host Merrimack at 1 p.m. It will be the Catamounts Annual Rally Against Cancer Meet presented by Mascoma Bank. The action will be streamed live on AmericaEast.TV

For more news about the Vermont swimming & diving program, follow @UVMswimanddive on Instagram, @UVMswimming on X and Facebook, and visit UVMathletics.com.

Courtesy: Marist Athletics

POUGHKEEPSIE, New York- The Marist women’s swim & dive team opened their home slate with its Breast Cancer Awareness meet against Vermont. Rae Dodson finished with two first-place swims, but the Red Foxes fell 170-127.

Quote from Coach Randall

“I’m very proud of the step forward we took today. While we may have come up short, there were so many positives that we can build off as we prepare for a short week before heading to Canisius. I’m excited about our depth as a team and how that will play out over the course of the year.”

Racin’ Rae

Freshman Rae Dodson had an impressive meet against Vermont in her first home meet as a Red Fox.

had an impressive meet against Vermont in her first home meet as a Red Fox. Dodson swept the Breaststroke swims, winning both events.

Dodson swam her way to a first-place win in the 11 th event, the 200-yard breaststroke. Dodson finished first with a time of 2:20.95. Her time was the fastest by almost three seconds, as April Avila finished second with a time of 2:23.54.

event, the 200-yard breaststroke. Dodson finished first with a time of 2:20.95. Rae also finished in first in the fifth event, the women’s 100-yard breaststroke. Dodson’s first place finish was at 1:04.98, finishing narrowly in front of Avila who finished with a 1:04.99 time.

Notable Finishes, Swim

April Avila had another impressive meet for the women’s team, placing second in two events for the Red Foxes. Avila finished second in the 200-yard breaststroke with a time of 2:23.54. Avila finished second in the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:04.99.

had another impressive meet for the women’s team, placing second in two events for the Red Foxes. Maddie Healey continued to show her impressive performances in distance swimming. Healey placed second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:47.28. Two Red Foxes finished back-to-back in the event, as Bridget Rynkewicz in her first home meet as a Red Fox finished with a time of 10:51.19.

continued to show her impressive performances in distance swimming. Healey placed second in the 1000-yard freestyle with a time of 10:47.28. Two Red Foxes finished back-to-back in the event, as in her first home meet as a Red Fox finished with a time of 10:51.19. Milena Judge placed on the podium in the 100-yard backstroke for the Red Foxes in the meet. Judge placed third with a finish time of 1:00.20 for the Red Foxes.

placed on the podium in the 100-yard backstroke for the Red Foxes in the meet. Judge placed third with a finish time of 1:00.20 for the Red Foxes. For the final event of the meet, the 400-yard freestyle relay, the Red Foxes three relay squads finished first, second, and third. The A relay team placed first with a time of 3:36.59. The team consisted of Rian Dickman , Charlotte Lepis , Anna Hoskovec , and Eyids Kolbeinsdottir.



Notable Finishes, Dive

Senior Kyra Cavicchi had two podium finishes in the three-meter and one-meter dives for the Red Foxes. Cavicchi placed second in the three-meter dive, posting an impressive score of 216.75 in the meet. Cavicchi also reached the podium in the one-meter dive, with a third-place finish, and a score of 202.43.

had two podium finishes in the three-meter and one-meter dives for the Red Foxes. Morgan Cassidy also had two podium finishes for the Red Foxes diving in the meet against Vermont. Cassidy placed behind Cavicchi in third place in the three-meter dive, with a score of 207.15. In the one-meter dive, Cassidy finished ahead of her teammate Cavicchi, placing second, with a score of 211.95.

also had two podium finishes for the Red Foxes diving in the meet against Vermont.

