Air Force Edges Out Wyoming, Denver To Claim Top Spot At Front Range Invite

2024 Front Range Invite

October 4-5, 2024

Denver, Colorado

SCY (25 yards)

Men’s Team Scoring Air Force – 1172.5 Denver – 1122 Wyoming – 918.5

Women’s Team Scoring Air Force – 878 Wyoming – 837 Denver – 731.5 Colorado State – 711 Northern Colorado – 394.5



Courtesy: Air Force Athletics

USAF ACADEMY – The Air Force women’s swimming team tabulated 878 team points at the Front Range Invite season opener, outscoring Wyoming, Denver, Colorado State, and Northern Colorado, Saturday afternoon at Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons notched 10 top three finishes at the invite.

Alex Clark and Naomi Furman claimed second-place finishes in the 200 IM and 100 breast, respectively, marking the Falcons’ highest swimming finishes.

The diving team performed exceptionally, led by Kacey Hu , Chloe Perkins , and Kadyn Macpherson who claimed second place finishes on the 3-meter, 1-meter, and platform, respectively. Air Force seven finishes in the top five of all diving events.

The Falcons also had success in the 200 IM with Clark, Jordan Evans , and Hanani Dona claiming second, fourth, and fifth respectively. Kai-Min Tsuei and Evans finished third in the 100 back and 200 back, respectively, while Jena Nowoswiat claimed third in the 200 fly.

“Our depth was evident at this meet,” head coach Colleen Murphy said. “The team stepped up and performed well over two days and many races. We will continue to train hard and prepare for next week. October is traditionally one of the toughest months of training while competing at the same time, our team is on a great upward trajectory, and we are excited to continue to race and work on the little things. Credit to our divers were very impressive this weekend.”

Next up, Air Force welcomes Nebraska-Omaha and Liberty University to USAFA for three-way action, October 11-12. Action on Friday is slated for 5 p.m., while swimming commences at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

USAF ACADEMY – The Air Force men’s swim and dive team had a strong season opener at the Front Range Invite, scoring 1,172.50 team points to outdo Denver (1,122), and Wyoming (918.50), Saturday afternoon at Cadet Natatorium. The Falcons finished first in five events and had 20 finishes in the top five.

Air Force kicked off the event strong in the 400-medley relay as Garrett Kennedy , Bridon Rosales , Daniel Detjen, and Chase Dwornicki claimed the top finish with a 4:01.72. The win marked one of two first-place finishes for Rosales who claimed first in the 100 breaststroke. Dwornicki also claimed first in the 100 free while also taking second in the 50 free.

Evan Witte had a stellar season opener with a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle and second place finish in the 200 fly. Camden Swigart notched a pair of second place finishes in the 200 IM and 400 IM.

The diving team performed exceptionally as Alex Kenyon took first place in the 3-meter dive followed up by teammates Jack Roby (second), and Tristan Trax (fourth). Kenyon also led the diving Falcons on the platform, finishing second place in front of Roby, Trax, and Gavin Wixom who finished fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Other swimmers with top five finishes were Mack Nuval who took second in the 100 breast, Detjen who finished fourth in the 200 fly, and Jacob Bulseco who took fifth in the 50 free.

Courtesy: Denver Athletics

DENVER – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs began the 2024-25 campaign and the Front Range Invite on Friday night at Cadet Natatorium. Luke Milburn led the way for the Denver men with both an individual and a relay win on Friday.

Friday Night Event Wins

Men’s 50 Free – Luke Milburn – 20.99

Men’s 200 Back – Dylan Wright – 1:52.52

Women’s 200 Breast – Jessica Maeda – 2:20.86

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Frank Tirone , Luke Milburn , Matija Pantic , Brandon Chapman – 1:23.68

Men’s Platform – Zyad Morsy – 282.20

Event-by-Event Recap

After opening the meet with a pair of third place finishes in the women’s and men’s 400 medley relay, the individual events got started with the 500 free. Sabrina Rachjaibun led the Denver women with a second-place finish in the five-team meet, clocking in at 5:07.88. On the men’s side, Kieran Watson finished second in 4:44.22 and Finn Holdredge scored fifth in 4:45.62.

Jessica Maeda earned a podium finish in the women’s 200 IM, reaching the wall in 2:08.07. Izzy Burton scored in sixth for the Pioneers with her time of 2:09.95. Nico Morton took third for the Denver men in 1:55.65, just ahead of his teammate Marco Nosack who swam the event in 1:56.84 to take fourth.

In the first sprint free of the season, Megan Lucyshyn took second in the women’s 50 free with her time of 24.07. Ali Beay finished seventh in the 32-swimmer field with a 24.52.

Luke Milburn earned Denver’s first win of the evening with a 20.99 in the men’s sprint. Frank Tirone also earned a podium spot, swimming the event in 21.18 to take third.

Dylan Wright made it back-to-back event wins for the Denver men, winning the 200 back in 1:52.52. Quinn Collins earned Denver its first 1-2 of the season, finishing in 1:55.50. Mason Bruhn and Max Roslin gave Denver four swimmers in the top five, finishing in fourth (1:56.34) and fifth (1:58.03), respectively.

Ines Marin earned Denver a spot on the podium in the women’s 100 free with her time of 52.63. Kali Metuzals finished fifth in 52.69. On the men’s side, Matija Pantic and Tirone finished 2-3 in the men’s race with times of 46.44 and 46.57, respectively.

Jessica Maeda earned the Denver women its first event win of the season, clocking in at 2:20.86 in the women’s 200 breast. Peyton Mullowney rounded out the podium places with a 2:22.70.

After Denver’s women took fourth in the 200 free relay, the Pioneer men closed out the swimming portion of the evening with their first relay win of the season, taking the 200 free with a 1:23.68. The quartet of Tirone, Milburn, Pantic and Brandon Chapman swam the winning relay for Denver.

In diving on Friday night, Kaitlin Calvery led the Denver women with a fourth-place finish, scoring a 244.30 on the 3-meter board in the opening meet of the season.

On the men’s side, Zyad Morsy rounded out the podium with a third-place finish in the 1-meter, earning a score of 273.80. Nathan Cox finished fifth (267.65) and Colin Breuer took sixth (265.55) to round out Denver’s scorers.

In the men’s platform on Friday, Morsy earned his first win of the season with a 282.20.

UP NEXT:

Denver will leave the state of Colorado for the first time next weekend and head to Bakersfield, California. On Friday, October 11, Denver will compete in the Sprint Classic (2 p.m. MT). Then on Saturday, October 12, the Pioneers will take part in the Roadrunner Invite (11 a.m. MT).

The Pioneers will open their home calendar on Saturday, October 19, when Denver hosts Washington State and Air Force (Swimming 11 a.m./Diving 3:30 p.m.).

DENVER – The University of Denver men’s and women’s swimming and diving programs wrapped up the opening weekend of the season at the 2024-25 Front Range Invite on Saturday afternoon at Cadet Natatorium. Zyad Morsy earned Denver its first NCAA cut of the season, winning the 3-meter dive with a score of 353.15.

Saturday Afternoon Event Wins

Men’s 100 Back – Dylan Wright – 51.73

Men’s 400 Free Relay – Frank Tirone , Luke Milburn , Hamish McLellan , Dylan Wright – 3:04.37

Men’s 3-Meter Dive – Zyad Morsy – 353.15

Saturday NCAA Standards

Zyad Morsy – 353.15 – NCAA Zone Cut

Event-by-Event Recap

For the second day in a row, both medley relays took third to open the swimming portion of the day before the IMers hit the water for the first individual events of the day.

In the women’s 400 IM, Lilly Zippel finished second in 4:37.07 and Sabrina Rachjaibun rounded out the podium places with her time of 4:37.65. On the men’s side, Nico Morton finished third in his time of 4:12.53.

Hamish McLellan and Brandon Chapman finished second and fourth, respectively in the men’s 100 fly with times of 50.13 and 51.37.

Ines Marin earned a second-place finish in the women’s 200 free, clocking in at 1:53.06. Nika Spehar and Kali Metuzals finished seventh and eighth with times of 1:56.79 and 1:56.89.

Dylan Mes took third on the men’s side, reaching the final wall in 1:43.86.

In the women’s 100 breast, Jessica Maeda led the Pioneers with a third-place finish in 1:05.15.

Ali Beay led the Denver women in the women’s 100 back, clocking in at 58.72. Zippel finished sixth in the 43-swimmer field with a 58.90.

Dylan Wright picked up his second event win of the weekend, part of a 1-5 finish for the Pioneers in the event. Wright clocked in at 51.73 to lead the field. Quinn Collins finished second in 51.91, Liam Simmons was scored third in 52.20, Mason Bruhn took fourth in 52.23 and Brandon Saeedi finished fifth in 53.86.

Nika Spehar and Paige Reilly were fifth and sixth, respectively, in the mile race turning in times of 17:59.35 and 18:09.88.

In the men’s mile, Finn Holdredge finished third in 16:44.56.

Denver’s men’s 400 free relay made it a free relay sweep on the weekend, as the quartet of Frank Tirone , Luke Milburn , McLellan and Wright combined for a time of 3:04.37.

UP NEXT:

Denver will leave the state of Colorado for the first time next weekend and head to Bakersfield, California. On Friday, October 11, Denver will compete in the Sprint Classic (2 p.m. MT). Then on Saturday, October 12, the Pioneers will take part in the Roadrunner Invite (11 a.m. MT).

The Pioneers will open their home calendar on Saturday, October 19, when Denver hosts Washington State and Air Force (Swimming 11 a.m./Diving 3:30 p.m.).

Courtesy: Wyoming Athletics

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (10/4/24) – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving teams hit the road for the first time this season at the Air Force Front Range Invite. The Cowgirls and Cowboys completed day 1 of the two-day meet Friday night, with several swimmers and divers registering solid performances in the pool.

The evening was highlighted by a pair of first place performances from the women’s 200-yard freestyle and 400-yard medley relay teams.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team—made up of Lauren Swartz , Veronika Ozimek , Kali Franckowiak and Tara Joyce —won after boasting a time of 1:34.98.

The 400-yard medley relay team—comprised of Tessa Bendokas , Brynlee Busskohl , Abigail Bruss and Tara Joyce —finished with a time of 3:50.01.

The men came in second in the 200-yard freestyle relay and the 400-yard medley relay.

The 200-yard freestyle relay team— Jakob Borrman , Gavin Smith , Quinn Teller and Luke O’Connor —logged a time of 1:23.90.

The 400-yard medley relay team– entailing Collin Davis , Christian Louie , Gavin Smith and Quinn Teller —swam a time of 3:25.06.

Several individuals also came in first in their respective events.

Alicia Gonzalez came in first in the 3-meter dive with a score of 267.75. Freshman Macey Hansen also took first in the 500-yard freestyle, going 5:06.34. Andrew Ravegum topped the competition in the 200-yard IM with a time of 1:53.89. Tara Joyce won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 51.03. To round it out, Adam Pannell swam a first-place performance in the 200-yard butterfly going 1:54.43.

After day one, the Cowgirls currently sit in second place while the Cowboys are in third place. The competition resumes Saturday.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (10/5/24) – The University of Wyoming swimming and diving team concluded the Air Force Front Range Invite Saturday afternoon.

The Cowgirls finished in second place with a total of 837 points while the Cowboys took third with 918.50 points. Several individuals and a pair of relay teams registered first place performances on day 2 of the meet.

“We exceeded expectations both days,” head coach Dave Denniston said. “ Andrew Ravegum and Tara Joyce won several events each in a dominant fashion. Our relays looked the best I’ve seen, especially this early in the season.”

The men’s 200-yard IM relay team—comprised of Collin Davis , Christian Louie , Gavin Smith and Quinn Teller —finished with a time of 1:33.05. The women’s 400-yard freestyle relay team—made up of Rachael Horne , Abigail Bruss , Kali Franckowiak and Tara Joyce —logged a time of 3:28.07.

“Freshman Macey Hansen had two wins in the 500 and the mile as did Andrew Cooper for the men’s mile. Alicia Gonzalez was dominant on all three boards,” Denniston said.

Macey Hansen had herself another first place performance today, this time in the 1650-yard freestyle with a time of 17.34.44. Fellow freshman Andrew Cooper also came in first for the 1650-yard freestyle, logging a 16:36.01.

Alicia Gonzalez finished her sweep of the diving events after having taken first place in the 3-meter dive yesterday. She also took first in the 1-meter and platform dives today, scoring a 283.55 and 206.35 respectively.

Wyoming took first in both the men’s and women’s 200-yard freestyle, with Adam Pannell having swam a 1:43.29 and Tara Joyce a 1:52.94.

In the 400-yard individual medley, Andrew Ravegum went 4:07.34 to take first place. Gavin Smith won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 50.05. To round it out, Brynlee Busskohl took home first place in the 100-yard breaststroke after registering a time of 1:04.80.

“We feel like we had a great couple days of racing to build the rest of the season on,” Denniston said.

The Cowgirls are back in the pool at home against New Mexico on Saturday, October 19. The meet will start at 10 a.m. at Laramie High School.