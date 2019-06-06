Italy’s Vergani Receives 3-Month Suspension, But May Yet Compete At Worlds

Italian sprinting ace Andrea Vergani may yet swim at the 2019 World Championships next month, despite having tested positive for banned substance. As we reported back in April, the 21-year-old freestyle specialist had tested positive for cannabis, immediately receiving a temporary suspension by Italy’s Anti-Doping Federation, NADO Italia.

The NADO Italia Court has now rendered a decision on Vergani’s case, implementing a 3-month suspension effective April 19th. That means the punishment ends on July 18th, rendering the athlete possibly available to compete in Gwangju at the World Championships, which begin on July 21st. Vergani’s primary event, the men’s 50m freestyle, begins on July 26th.

Here is the verbiage of NADO Italia Court’s decision:

The Second Section of the TNA declares the athlete Andrea Vergani (registered with the FIN) responsible for the violation of art. 2.1 CSA, imposes the disqualification of 3 months starting from 19 April 2019, date of its precautionary suspension, and expiration on 18 July 2019 and cancels the results achieved by the athlete on 2 April 2019 at the Absolute Italian Swimming Championships held in Riccione , rejecting any other questions. Also condemns Mr. Vergani to pay court costs quantified at 350 euros.

At the Absolute Italian Swimming Championships mentioned above, Vergani took the gold in the men’s 50m freestyle in a then-#3 time in the world of 21.53. With those results null and void, as well as the fact that he will still be under suspension during the Sette Colli Trophy, another qualification meet, his participation in Gwangju would be solely by coaching discretion.

The man has proven he’s capable of medaling for Italy, having taken the 50m bronze at last year’s European Championships, as well as a bronze as a member of Italy’s 4x50m freestyle relay at the 2018 Short Course World Championships.