IOC Executive Board to Discuss Awarding 2024 and 2028 Games on June 9

The IOC is scheduled to hold a special Executive Board meeting on June 9th at its headquarters in Lausanne, Switzerland, to accelerate plans to award both the 2024 and 2028 Olympic Games when it meets to vote officially this September in Lima, Peru.

At present, Los Angeles and Paris remain in a dead-heat for the right to host the 2024 Games. While the Paris bid does require some construction whereas all of the infrastructure is in place in LA, both cities have created robust and exceptional bids that have continually impressed IOC members. Both cities have received strong public support for their bids to host the 2024 Games, a factor that caused Budapest to withdraw its bid in February.

The Executive Board will not vote on awarding either the 2024 or 2028 Games to either city when it convenes on the 9th, as IOC members prefer to have their voices heard by casting their own votes in September. However, representatives from Paris and LA may aid in striking a three-party deal in order to further IOC President Thomas Bach’s proposal to award both iterations of the Games this year. Bach will chair the one-day meeting, which will also include Australia’s John Coates, Turkey’s Uğur Erdener, China’s Yu Zaiqing and Spain’s Juan Antonio Samaranch, who are the four IOC vice-presidents.

Though the Summer Games of 2024 and 2028 will be the main topics when the Executive Board meets on the 9th, they will also discuss the 2026 Winter Games candidature process. Bidding for the 2026 Winter Games does not oficially begin until the conclusion of the 2018 Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea; however, the IOC, in accordance with the Olympic Agenda 2020, has begun taking extra care in vetting candidate cities before awarding them with the rights to host an Olympic Games.