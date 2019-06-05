International Swimming League to Start Announcing US Rosters Next Week

After months of speculation as to when the International Swimming League would reveal the American athletes who will compete later this year, the league announced Tuesday that it will “begin” to reveal U.S. rosters next week.

Who’s swimming in the ISL this season? In just ONE WEEK, we will begin to officially announce athletes for the 2019 season! Get excited, swim fans. #ISL2019 — International Swimming League Ltd (@SwimISL) June 5, 2019

While that tweet does not specify that it is related to U.S. rosters, DC Trident GM Kaitlin Sandeno tweeted shortly after that her team is included in the announcement.

Names of swimmers competing for international teams have been trickling out for months. The ISL told SwimSwam it expected the U.S.-based rosters in May, but the month came and went without an announcement. In late May, however, the league did announce its competition schedule (and corresponding venues), which is as follows:

Indianapolis, IN, USA – October 4-5

Naples, Italy, Europe – October 12-13

Lewisville, TX, USA – October 18-19

Budapest, Hungary, Europe – October 26-27

College Park, MD, USA – November 15-16

London, England, Europe – November 23-24

Las Vegas, NV, USA – December 20-21

In the meantime, some U.S. roster information has leaked out, been announced, or can be surmised.