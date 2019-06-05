Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

International Swimming League to Start Announcing US Rosters Next Week

After months of speculation as to when the International Swimming League would reveal the American athletes who will compete later this year, the league announced Tuesday that it will “begin” to reveal U.S. rosters next week.

While that tweet does not specify that it is related to U.S. rosters, DC Trident GM Kaitlin Sandeno tweeted shortly after that her team is included in the announcement.

Names of swimmers competing for international teams have been trickling out for months. The ISL told SwimSwam it expected the U.S.-based rosters in May, but the month came and went without an announcement. In late May, however, the league did announce its competition schedule (and corresponding venues), which is as follows:

  • Indianapolis, IN, USA  – October 4-5
  • Naples, Italy, Europe – October 12-13
  • Lewisville, TX, USA – October 18-19
  • Budapest, Hungary, Europe – October 26-27
  • College Park, MD, USA – November 15-16
  • London, England, Europe – November 23-24
  • Las Vegas, NV, USA – December 20-21

In the meantime, some U.S. roster information has leaked out, been announced, or can be surmised.

  • Michael Andrew will be co-owning the New York Breakers with his mother, and will presumably be swimming for them.
  • Bowen Becker announced on Instagram he’ll swim for the the California Condors, although that post was quickly deleted.
  • Ryan Murphy indicated in an Instagram story (although did not outright say) that he’d be swimming at the Indianapolis meet. That meet is schedule to feature the DC Trident and the Cali Condors, and it would make sense that Murphy, who trains at Cal, will end up on the Condors.
  • Murphy, Katie LedeckyNathan Adrian, and Simone Manuel have all been named ISL ambassadors. All four train in California, although Ledecky is from the DC area, so we’ll have to see if she ends up competing for her “home” team, or the team closer to where she currently lives and trains.
  • In April, German media reported that German star Marco Koch would compete for the Breakers.

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

2 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ragnar

About time, when will they start selling merch?

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
17 minutes ago
H1H2

Idk about you guys, but for me the Champions Series seems to have really blunted the hype and momentum of the ISL. Probably just what FINA wanted.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
1 minute ago

About Torrey Hart

Torrey Hart

Torrey is from Oakland, CA, and majors in media studies and American studies at Claremont McKenna College, where she swims distance freestyle for the Claremont-Mudd-Scripps team. Outside of SwimSwam, she has bylines at Yahoo Sports, SB Nation, and The Student Life newspaper.

Read More »

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!