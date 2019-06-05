Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

USA Women Top Hungary 12-9 to Open Water Polo World League Super Final

Recap of Team USA Below, Courtesy: USA Water Polo.

Budapest, Hungary – June 4 – The USA Women’s National Team opened up defense of their FINA World League Super Final crown with a 12-9 win over Hungary today in Budapest. Team USA trailed early on, down 2-0 and 3-1 before coming back for the victory. Maddie Musselman (Newport Beach, CA/UCLA/CdM Aquatics) was named player of the match in her first game back with Team USA since last summer scoring two goals with Ashleigh Johnson (Miami, FL/Princeton/NYAC) getting the win in net. The United States will now take on Canada in their match of group play at 10:45am et/7:45am pt. Live streaming and replays are available of all matches on FINA TV at FINAtv.live (subscription required). This event also serves as an Olympic qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Games with the champion earning a spot at the Olympic Games next summer. For a complete Team USA roster at the World League Super Final, click here.

Hungary jumped out to a 2-0 and 3-1 lead in the first quarter before Team USA battled back in the second. Trailing 3-2 in the second quarter the United States outscored Hungary 4-1 to build a 6-4 lead at halftime. The two sides were even in the third quarter scoring two goals each to leave the United States in front by a goal at 8-6. In the fourth quarter Team USA was able to push their lead to three in the fourth by outscoring Hungary 4-3 on the way to victory.

Team USA went 4/9 on power plays and 1/2 on penalties with Hungary going 2/7 on power plays and 3/3 on penalties. 

Scoring
USA 12 (2, 4, 2, 4) M. Musselman 2, S. Haralabidis 2, M. Fischer 1, M. Seidemann 1, R. Fattal 1, P. Hauschild 1, M. Steffens 1, K. Neushul 1, A. Fischer 1, A. Williams 1
HUN 9 (3, 1, 2, 3) R. Kesthelyi 4, S. Dorrotya 3, V. Vanda 1, R. Parkes 1
6×5. – USA – 4/9 – HUN 2/7
Penalties – USA – 1/2 – HUN 3/3

