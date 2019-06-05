Jon Langberg Added To Danish World Championships Coaching Staff

The Danish Swimming Union announced its 12-strong World Championships roster back in April, with 4 coaches accompanying the elite lineup. The union has now revealed that an additional coach has been added to the squad, as Jon Langberg, coach of A6 Swim Team, joins the fold.

Langberg joins Martin Tuijens of NTC, Jonas Lundström of Sigma Swim, Mads Bjørn Hansen of NTC and Marco Loughran of Farum Svømmeklub on the coaching staff for Gwangju.

Per the Union’s announcement, Langberg was chosen ‘on the basis of his insight into the technology of video work and performance analysis, which will be the primary task in connection with the role of associate coach. In addition, Jon Langberg has in recent years shown that he has the will and the ability to perform as a coach at international level.

Of his appointment, Langberg said, “Of course I am really happy to have been an associate coach. It will be exciting to experience an international championship from a different angle than I have done before, as I will be filming and analyzing the races at the World Championships this summer, giving me the opportunity to watch the swim from another angle.

“In addition, I hope, of course, that I can provide good support so that we can bring the best possible results home from South Korea.”