Ottesen Readies For World C’ships At Danish Int’l Swim Cup

2019 DANISH INTERNATIONAL SWIM CUP

Friday, May 31st – Sunday, June 2nd

Ejsberg, Denmark

SCM

Results

The 22nd edition of the Danish International Swim Cup wrapped up over the weekend in Ejsberg, with 81 teams representing 4 nations competing at the annual event.

Jeanette Ottesen, Julie Kepp Jensen and Helena Rosendahl Bach were just a few of the names scattered among the events, with a total of 11 senior meet records biting the dust by the time all was said and done.

World Championships-bound Ottesen scored a new meet record in the women’s 50m fly, with the 31-year-old ISL London Roar member clocking a mark of 25.46. That time came in the morning heats with the new mom opting out of contesting the event in the night’s final. Ottesen’s 25.46 beat out her own season-best SCM time of 25.52. produced last November.

With the 50m fly off the table on day 2’s final session, Ottesen went to work on the 25m freestyle event. There, she notched a winning mark of 11.19 to score gold and earn her 2nd meet record of the competition.

Also collecting multiple gold medals was Jensen, who took the women’s 25m back title in 12.44, while also wrangling up gold in the 100m free in 53.31. That sliced .08 off of her previous PB of 53.38 produced last December en route to gold at the Nordic Swimming Championships.

Jensen also re-wrote the Danish International Swim Cup standards in the 50m back (26.54), 50m free (24.79) in the heats.

For her part, 18-year-old Rosendahl Bach made it happen in the 400m free heats, clinching a new meet record in 4:11.39, the 5th fastest mark of her career. She also produced a meet record in the 200m free heats in 1:57.74, a new personal best by well over 1 1/2 seconds in the SCM edition of the event.