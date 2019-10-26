International Swimming League Match 4 in Budapest – Day 1 Live Recap

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Day 1 Lane Assignments:

Lanes 1 & 2 – London Roar

Lanes 3 & 4 – Iron

Lanes 5 & 6 – New York Breakers

Lanes 7 & 8 – LA Current

After a thrilling first stop in Lewisville for the Group B teams last weekend, we get to see them back in action again starting today in Budapest, Hungary. Above, you’ll find the start lists for both today’s events and tomorrow’s as well as the lane assignments for each team. Links to the ESPN3 live streams of the meet are also in the meet info up above. We’ll see 19 events total competed today, 16 individual and 3 relays. Follow along with us as results roll in and we’ll keep you up to date with the event results as well as the team standings. We are told that the 5,000-seat Duna Arena is about half full with spectators at the start of the meet, keeping numbers in line with the two previous stops.

As in previous weeks, we will be providing the results first under each event header, followed by live analysis and commentary underneath in italics. Nick Pecoraro is providing the analysis for today’s meet.

WOMEN’S 100 FLY:

We kicked off today’s meet with the same top 5 in the women’s 100 fly as last meet. Emma McKeon posted a 55.39, which nows stands as both the fastest time in the ISL this season, and the fastest time in the world this year. London Roar started things out with a 1-3 finish, while LA Current was 2-4, putting London Roar in 1st after the first event, and LAC in 2nd.

The same top 5 Lewisville finishers repeated here in Budapest. The London Roar is once again roaring into the lead with McKeon-Wattel going 1-3 again. McKeon’s time was six-tenths faster than her performance last week, putting another MVP watch on her.

MEN’S 100 FLY:

1. Tom Shields – LA Current – 49.39

2. Kristof Milak – Iron – 50.28

3. Marius Kusch – New York Breakers – 50.49

4. Vini Lanza – London Roar – 50.60

5. Jack Conger – LA Current – 50.61

6. Szabasztian Szabo – Iron – 50.79

7. Michael Andrew – New York Breakers – 51.06

8. James Guy – London Roar – 51.08

Tom Shields won the race again this weekend, shaving another .11 seconds off his time from last weekend. Using the well-known underwaters we’ve come to expect from him, Shields was able to power past the rest of the field, touching first comfortably, and giving LAC their first event win of the day. After finishing 7th in Lewisville last weekend, LCM 200 fly World Record holder Kristof Milak came in 2nd today, posting a 50.28. That time was over a second faster than the 51.30 he swam last weekend. Szabasztian Szabo, who was the runner-up last weekend, fell to 6th today.

LA’s Shields once again repeats as 100 fly champ with another fast swim. Most teams have remained the same in point contributions, however, both Iron’s Milak and Breaker Kusch have put themselves in the top 3 at the start of the meet.

WOMEN’S 50 BREAST:

1. Alia Atkinson – Iron – 29.27

2. Breeja Larson – New York Breakers – 29.65

3. Jess Hansen – London Roar – 29.92

4. Jenna Laukkanen – Iron -29.98

5. Jhennifer Conceicao – LA Current – 30.06

6. Sarah Vasey – London Roar – 30.42

7. Annie Lazor – LA Current – 30.47

8. Emily Escobedo – New York Breakers – 30.83

Alia Atkinson pulled through to give Iron their first win of the day, posting the #2 time in the world in the process. Atkinson just narrowly undercut her time from last weekend (29.31), with NYB’s Breeja Larson again coming in 2nd. Jess Hansen moved up to 3rd from 4th last weekend, dipping under 30 seconds this time around. Sarah Vasey fell to 6th after finishing 3rd in Lewisville last week.

Team Iron has a big point-swing with Aktinson’s win and Jenna Laukkanen ’s substitution that is now worth 14 points from the 50 breast. The London Roar took a hit with Vasey going from 3rd to 6th. Even with Jhennifer Conceicao in for the LA Current, there was only a one-point swing with LA’s 5-7 finish. Larson looked to be in great shape racing Atkinson for the Breakers, could see a strong performance from her later in the 200 breast.

MEN’S 50 BREAST:

1. Adam Peaty – London Roar – 25.85

2. Vlad Morozov – Iron – 26.03

3. Felipe Lima – LA Current – 26.16

4. Kirill Prigoda – London Roar – 26.24

5. Peter John Stevens – Iron – 26.46

6. Matt Grevers – LA Current – 26.70

7. Marco Koch – New York Breakers – 27.08

8. Brad Tandy – New York Breakers – 27.39

In a closer race than we’re used to seeing with the likes of Adam Peaty, the London Roar breast star was able to get his hands on the wall .18 seconds before last week’s winner, Vlad Morozov. For his part, Morozov was faster than last weekend, where he clocked a 26.15, but Peaty came in with the fastest ISL time this year and the #1 time in the world. London Roar picked up it’s nd win in 4 events with Peaty’s performance.

As no surprise to anyone, Adam Peaty gave London another big roar with his 50 breast win over last week’s champ Morozov from Iron. Peaty and Prigoda’s 1-4 finish has given them a 5-point swing with Peaty replaced Wilson. Interestingly, Matt Grevers was put in this event over Will Licon for the Current and kept the same point contributions minus Lima being bumped to 3rd thanks to Peaty. Michael Andrew has opted out of the the 50 breast after last week’s surprisingly quick turn-around, yet the Breakers continue to struggle with another 7-8 finish in this event.

WOMEN’S 400 IM:

1. Katinka Hosszu – Iron – 4:27.27

2. Bailey Andison – LA Current – 4:29.52

3. Mireia Belmonte – London Roar – 4:30.11

4. Zsuzsanna Jakabos – Iron – 4:30.55

5. Emily Overholt – New York Breakers – 4:31.74

6. Boglarka Kapas – London Roar – 4:35.21

7. Abbey Harkin – New York Breakers – 4:38.16

8. Katie McLaughlin – LA Current – 4:39.21

The Iron Lady herself gave Iron their 2nd win of the day, putting away the 400 Im with a 4:27.27. The time was a little off the 4:26.32 she swam last weekend to win the race, but she still managed to get her hand on the wall first by over 2 seconds. Unlike last weekend, however, Katinka did not lead a 1-2 punch by Iron this time around. Iron’s Zsuzsanna Jakabos was 2nd last week in 4:29.66, but fell to 4th this week, with a 4:30.55. Still, Iron had the best showing in this event again from a point-scoring perspective. The field was also considerably different than last weekend, with no Ella Eastin, no Sydney Pickrem, and no Anastasia Gorbenko this time around.

The LA Current had an interesting roster swap that had mixed results. On one hand, Bailey Andison entered the 400 IM for the first time and finished right behind Iron Lady Hosszu. Contrastingly, Katie McLaughlin got thrown in the event and only managed an 8th-place finish. Mireia Belmonte looks to be back in favorable condition with her 3rd-place finish for the Roar. While Hosszu had a huge home crowd cheering her on, Iron suffered a 2-point deficit with Jakabos bumped to 4th.

MEN’S 400 IM:

1. Andrew Seliskar – LA Current – 4:03.28

2. David Verraszto – Iron – 4:04.02

3. Gunnar Bentz – Iron – 4:06.23

4. Josh Prenot – LA Current – 4:06.61

5. Finlay Knox – London Roar – 4:08.86

6. Peter Bernek – London Roar – 4:09.42

7. Tomas Peribonio – New York Breakers – 4:09.82

8. Jonathan Gomez – New York Breakers – 4:25.95

Andrew Seliskar defended his title from last week, shedding off an impressive 3.02 seconds in the process. The star IM’er for LA Current managed to get in ahead of a 2-3 finish from Iron, again highlighting the IM strength of the Iron Lady’s team. LAC’s Josh Prenot was 4th, leaving London Roar to take th 5th and 6th spots, and NYB 7th and 8th. This was LA Current’s 2nd event win of the day, leaving only the New York Breakers left to win an event today.

Andrew Seliskar once again flashes his dominant versatility with his repeat 400 IM win. Yet Team Iron went 2-3 again thanks to Verraszto and Bentz, putting them in the lead again before the relay. Likewise, Prenot stayed in 4th for the Current and maintained their 14-point contributions. The Breakers took another hit with the Roar’s 5-6 finish and another time standard deduction, resulting in only one point being scored.

WOMEN’S 4×100 FREE RELAY:

1. London Roar 2 – 3:28.11

2. London Roar 1 – 3:28.39

3. New York Breakers 1 – 3:29.53

4. LA Current 1 – 3:29.85

5. Iron 1 – 3:32.56

6. LA Current 2 – 3:33.73

7. Iron 2 – 3:36.40

8. New York Breakers 2 -3:38.14

London Roar pulled a 1-2 finish again this weekend, giving them a huge influx of points heading into the break. This time around, the race was close between the LON squads, touching just .28 seconds apart. That compares to last weekend, where their 1 relay finished in 3:27.90, and the 2 was 3:30.93. London Roar has won 3 of the 7 events up to this point in the meet, with Iron and LA Current sitting at 2 apiece.

The women’s free relays once again roared for London with another impeccable decision to split up the relays. The great sprint strength from London gave them the 32 points needed to put them back into the lead. While the Breakers finished in 3rd place, their B-relay got bumped down to 8th and continue to struggle with their lack of depth.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE:

1. Ryan Murphy – LA Current – 1:49.40

2. Christian Diener – London Roar – 1:50.53

3. Markus Thormeyer – New York Breakers – 1:51.57

4. Adam Telegdy – Iron – 1:51.93

5. Robert Glinta – Iron – 1:52.66

6. Tom Shields – LA Current – 1:52.77

7. Grigory Tarasevich – New York Breakers – 1:54.33

8. Peter Bernek – London Roar – 1:54.95

Ryan Murphy followed up his win from last weekend with another this weekend, taking .47 seconds off his time in the process. The LA Current earned another win her by a comfortable margin, bringing their win tally up to 3 (out of 8 events) for the day. The race was fairly spread out behind Murphy, with 5.55 seconds separating 1st from 8th. Christian Diener was 2nd again this week, touching just .01 seconds slower than his time from last week. Tom Shields was 6th again this week, but managed to take over a second off his time in his 2nd race of the day.

Murphy and Shields continue to be the working 200 back duo for the Current as they went 1-6 again. After losing Pebley in this event, the Breakers have luckily maintained their 3-7 finish with Thormeyer and Tarasevich. Both the Roar and Iron have stayed the same in this event as well.

WOMEN’S 200 BACK:

Minna Atherton (LON) – 1:59.48

Katinka Hosszu (IRO) – 2:02.09

Amy Bilquist (LAC) – 2:02.78

Sydney Pickrem (LON) – 2:05.77

Ali DeLoof (NYB) – 2:05.82

Katalin Burian (IRO) – 2:06.26

Gabby DeLoof (NYB) – 2:06.73

Kendyl Stewart (LAC) – 2:08.30

Minna Atherton ‘roared’ to victory for London Roar, giving them their 4th win of the day with a blistering fast 1:59.48. She cleared the field by 2.5 seconds, and led the way ina 1-4 punch by London Roar. With no Kathleen Baker in the field this week, Katinka Hosszu took 2nd in the event, dropping just shy of 2 seconds off her time from last weekend. In a much faster field than last week, Ali DeLoof moved up from 8th to 5th for the NYB, dropping 6 seconds off last week’s time in the process.

Minna Atherton breaks 2 minutes in the 200 back and set a new Aussie national record. Put Atherton on MVP and WR watch, as she will most likely continue her backstroke dominance for the Roar. The Breakers are also slowly improving as Ali DeLoof dropped 6 seconds from last week and moved up to 5th after missing the time minimum in Lewisville. Amy Bilquist in for the Current cost them one point has Iron’s Hosszu moved up to second behind the Aussie stud Atherton.

