Ryan Murphy Looks to Times, not Points, on 1st Day in Budapest (Video)

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

ESPN3 Live Stream Links: Day 1 Day 2

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Start Lists (pre-meet)

Reported by Anne Lepesant/Jared Anderson.

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE:

1. Ryan Murphy – LA Current – 1:49.40

2. Christian Diener – London Roar – 1:50.53

3. Markus Thormeyer – New York Breakers – 1:51.57

4. Adam Telegdy – Iron – 1:51.93

5. Robert Glinta – Iron – 1:52.66

6. Tom Shields – LA Current – 1:52.77

7. Grigory Tarasevich – New York Breakers – 1:54.33

8. Peter Bernek – London Roar – 1:54.95

Ryan Murphy followed up his win from last weekend with another this weekend, taking .47 seconds off his time in the process. The LA Current earned another win her by a comfortable margin, bringing their win tally up to 3 (out of 8 events) for the day. The race was fairly spread out behind Murphy, with 5.55 seconds separating 1st from 8th. Christian Diener was 2nd again this week, touching just .01 seconds slower than his time from last week. Tom Shields was 6th again this week, but managed to take over a second off his time in his 2nd race of the day.

Murphy and Shields continue to be the working 200 back duo for the Current as they went 1-6 again. After losing Pebley in this event, the Breakers have luckily maintained their 3-7 finish with Thormeyer and Tarasevich. Both the Roar and Iron have stayed the same in this event as well.