Minna Atherton Breaks SCM 200 & 50 Back Australian Records; #3 All-Time in 200

2019 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: BUDAPEST

Group B, Match 2

Saturday, October 26 – Saturday, October 27, 2019

6:00-8:00 PM Local Time – UTC+2 (12:00-2:00 PM, U.S. Eastern Time)

Duna Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Short Course Meters (SCM) format

Group B: Iron, LA Current, London Roar, New York Breakers

Day 1 Lane Assignments:

Lanes 1 & 2 – London Roar

Lanes 3 & 4 – Iron

Lanes 5 & 6 – New York Breakers

Lanes 7 & 8 – LA Current

Australian backstroker star Minna Atherton, representing the London Roar ISL team in Budapest this weekend, broke both the SCM 200 back and 50 back Australian National Records today. Atherton clocked a 1:59.48 to win the 200 backstroke today, breaking 2:00 for the first time, and narrowly undercutting Emily Seebohm‘s Australian and Oceania Records, which stood at 1:59.49 from the 2015 Australian SC Championships. Atherton swam a consistent race, going out in 27.68, then splitting 30.82, 30.80, and 30.18 respectively.

That time stands as the 3rd fastest performance of all-time, and makes Atherton the 3rd fastest performer of all-time. She is now one of only 4 swimmers to have broken the 2:00 mark in the event.

Here is the current all-time top 5 performers in the SCM 200 backstroke:

In the 50 back later in the meet, Atherton clocked a 25.81 to win, again narrowly besting Emily Seebohm‘s Australian and Oceanic Records. Seebohm held the records at 25.83 from the 2014 SCM World Championships. With that race, Atherton again becomes the 3rd fastest performer all-time, and the time makes her swim the 3rd fastest performance of all-time.

Here is the current list of top 5 all-time 50 back performers: