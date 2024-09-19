Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Ilya Kharun Swims 19.2 50 Fly (Relay), 31.2* 75 Fly (Flat Start) at ASU Practice

After winning double bronze medals in the 100 and 200 fly at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Ilya Kharun has kept his momentum rolling into the bathtub (short course yards pool).

The YouTube channel Poolside Perspective, which shares many race videos from Arizona State’s aquatic facility, posted a video of Kharun swimming a suited 75 fly from the blocks. The video ends before we could hear what time was called out for Kharun, but Kharun reached out to us and confirmed that he was clocked at 31.2.

Kharun himself posted a video to his Instagram of what appears to be a 200 medley relay, where he swims a 50 fly from a relay start. The running clock in the video stops at 19.29.

Last year as a freshman, Ilya Kharun was a key piece in Arizona State’s NCAA title run. At the NCAA Championships, he won the 200 fly (1:38.26), finished 5th in the 100 fly (44.26), and was a part of the record-breaking 400 medley relay for Arizona State.

See SwimSwam’s post-Olympic interview with Kharun here.

8
Tree man
31 minutes ago

With Ilya staying with ASU, is he getting as much yardage as he was with Bob? Or is he switching to a more sprint based training program?

4 kick pullout
42 minutes ago

And yall are worried abt Marchand being washed after a month off lol

Something abt being goated in ur late teens/ early 20s and being hungry just hits different.

John
Reply to  4 kick pullout
38 minutes ago

No one has said that, smile more. You’ll live longer.

Neve Stolan
56 minutes ago

Yep, we’re at that time of year where we’re posting practice clips that essentially mean nothing and have no purpose outside of riling up the comment section. In NBA terms, this is like seeing Ben Simmons / Zion Williamson offseason training montages. College swimming is so back baby I’m so excited for this season

oxyswim
1 hour ago

This kid was a junior world record holder in the 50 fly while training for open water. Wonder what happens if he gets even more of a sprint/power focus with Herbie as head coach.

RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

not washed

BR32
Reply to  RealCrocker5040
1 hour ago

I’m so cooked if people were calling a double Olympic bronze medalist and NCAA champ washed.

My two futures cuts ain’t shit 😭😭😭

bob
1 hour ago

comment image?format=1500w

