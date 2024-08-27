Illinois State Championships Qualifier Eli Spivak headed to DII Lynn University (2024)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Eli Spivak of Vernon Hills, Illinois, is headed to Boca Raton, Florida to swim for Lynn University starting this fall. Spivak, who attended Vernon Hills High School, swam club for Rise Aquatic Club.

I am so thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and athletic career at Lynn University! Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for all their help and support throughout the process. I’m grateful to be given this amazing opportunity! Go Fighting Knights!!

At the 2023 Illinois HS Sectionals, Spivak was the champion in the 500 free, swimming 4:38.72. He also swam the 200 free in 1:41.72 for 5th, another new best time. Spivak additionally contributed relay splits of 21.35 and 46.40 in Vernon Hill’s 200 and 400 free relay.

These performances allowed Spivak to qualify for the 2024 IHSA State Championship, where he once again swam the 200 free, 500 free, 200 free relay, and 400 free relay. In the 200 free, he swam a 1:42.29 to place 24th, while in the 500 free he swam a 4:40.54 for 19th. Spivak once again had pivotal relay splits for Vernon Hills, swimming a 46.33 on the 400 free relay.

In July, Spivak placed 3rd at the Illinois Swimming Sr. State Championship in the 400 free, swimming a personal best 4:10.96 to shave half a second off his previous best of 4:11.49 that he set at Speedo Sectionals – Westmont just 2 weeks prior.

Best times SCY:

100 free – 48.50

200 free – 1:41.72

500 free – 4:38.72

200 IM – 2:00.20

Lynn University is a DII program that competes in the Sunshine State Conference (SSC). At the 2024 SSC Championships, Lynn placed 5th out of 7 teams, which was a program best finish. Lynn was led by Lincoln Greseth, who scored 54 points en route to a podium finish in the 500 free.

Spivak is on the cusp of what it took to final at this year’s SSC Championships in the 200 free, as a 1:41.45 was the cut off time for a second swim. However, his 500 free best would have qualified for the ‘B’ final, with a 4:39.65 placing 16th. Spivak will provide a boost for Lynn’s mid distance program come fall, as his 500 free would have ranked 4th on the 2023-2024 roster and his 200 free would have ranked 5th.

Joining Spivak in Lynn’s incoming freshman class will be Andrew Schmidt (distance free), Patrick Deevy (breast/free), Jake Root (free/IM), Alejandro Lopez-Romero (free), Cole Faikish (free), and Drew Dyett (sprint free).

