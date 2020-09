I London Roar Pronti A Sostituire Tutti Gli Atleti Australiani Del Roster

View this post on Instagram

Due to circumstances beyond our control in what we all know has been a very challenging year, London Roar’s Australian contingent are sadly not able to join us in Budapest. The decision they have each made has been an incredibly tough one and they will all be very much missed. However, we know that each and every one of the team – whether in Budapest or not – will be roaring for us in Season 2. Once a lion, always a lion! We will be announcing some new members of London Roar over the coming days so watch this space! #ISL2020 #ISLBudapest2020 #ISLLondonRoar #roarforlondon