European Union Condemns Execution of Iranian Wrestler Navid Afkari

The European Union says that it condemns the execution of Navid Afkari “in the strongest terms” after the Iranian wrestler was killed on September 12.

Afkari, who was 27 at the time of his execution, was sentenced to death in relation to the murder of an Iranian security guard during the anti-government protests in 2018.

The execution was carried out at a prison in Shiraz, according to Iran’s state-run news agency IRNA, despite a high-profile international campaign asking for the sentence to be called off.

“Human rights remain a central feature of our engagement with Iran,” said an EU spokesperson in a statement that was released Monday. “We will continue to engage with Iranian authorities on this issue including through the local EU representation in Teheran and also on individual cases such as this recent execution.”

Following his acceptance of the murder charge, Afkari’s family and activists claimed he was tortured into making a false confession. His lawyer said there was no proof of his guilt and that authorities denied him of his right to a final visit with family prior to the execution.

“The European Union is opposed to the death penalty under all circumstances and cases with no exception. It is a cruel and inhumane punishment, which fails to act as a deterrent and represents an unacceptable denial of human dignity and integrity.”

FULL EU STATEMENT

The International Olympic Committee also released a statement following Afkari’s execution, saying the organization was “shocked” by the news and that president Thomas Bach had made personal appeals to the Supreme Leader and to the President of Iran asking for mercy.

“It is deeply upsetting that the pleas of athletes from around the world and all the behind-the-scenes work of the IOC, together with the NOC of Iran, United World Wrestling and the National Iranian Wrestling Federation, did not achieve our goal,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Navid Afkari.”

FULL IOC STATEMENT

Afkari was a national champion in wrestling, a sport that has won Iran 43 Olympic medals dating back to 1952.