Hwang Sunwoo Rips 1:45.79 200 Free En Route To Budapest

2022 KOREAN SWIMMING TRIALS

We already saw 18-year-old Hwang Sunwoo insert himself into the world rankings with his 48.42 100m freestyle from last night, but he took charge of the men’s 200m free to add another gold to his 2022 Trials resume.

Competing on day 4 of these Korean Trials, the qualifying meet for the World Championships, World University Games and Asian Games, two-time Olympic finalist Hwang handily topped the 200m free field in a 1:45.79 scorcher.

Although splits are not available at the time of publishing, Hwang earned the win by nearly two seconds en route to qualifying for his 2nd event for 2022 Budapest. Lee Hojun snagged silver in 1:47.53 while Kim Woomin rounded out the top 3 in 1:47.69.

For Hwang, his swim came after he already clocked a 50m freestyle heats swim of 22.59 just one event prior.

Still 18, with his birthday coming up in May, Hwang has proven to be a formidable force on the freestyle scene, wrecking Olympic champion Park Tae Hwan‘s records along the way.

He clocked a new Asian Record of 47.56 in the men’s 100m freestyle during the 2020 Olympic Games semi-final while he also nabbed a new 200m free national record with his 1:44.62 heats swim.

Hwang ultimately placed 5th in the 100m (47.82) and 7th in the 20om (1:45.26); however, the man went on to take the World Short Course Championships title in men’s 200m free fewer than 6 months later in Abu Dhabi.

His time here tonight of 1:45.79 checks in as the 5th fastest time of Seoul High School graduate’s career. It also represents the only sub-1:46 outing in the world so far for 2022.

On his 2free race here in Gimcheon, Hwang told Asian media, “I wasn’t feeling well yesterday, so I was expecting a time in the range of 1:46 in the 200m freestyle final today.

“Even though it was a competition at the beginning of the season, I made a good time. I will now prepare to put up a good time at the World Championships.”

Of the World Championships set for the end of June, Hwang told SwimSwam, “There are many swimmers that swim 1:44 [in the 200m freestyle] so I think whoever endures to the end will win in Budapest.

“I’ll be satisfied with just breaking my own record”