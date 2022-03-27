Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Lee Joo-ho Cracks New Korean 100 Backstroke Record At Trials

2022 KOREAN SWIMMING TRIALS

While competing on day 4 of the 2022 Korean Trials, Lee Joo-ho made waves in the men’s 100m backstroke by firing off a new national record.

After establishing himself as the top-seeded swimmer yesterday with a heats swim of 54.41, 27-year-old Lee hacked off more than a second to get to the wall in 53.32 for gold.

Entering this meet, Lee’s personal best and Korean national record stood at the 53.68 he logged at last year’s Trials, good enough to add the event to his Olympic lineup. Ultatimely there in Tokyo, Lee placed 20th out of the prelims with a time of 53.84.

As such, his 53.32 (splits are not yet available) tonight, Lee sliced .36 off of that previous Korean standard en route to topping the podium.

On the Asian continental level, Lee now stands as the 6th fastest performer all-time in this LCM 100 back event.

Top Asian Male LCM 100 Backstroke Performers of All-Time

  1. Xu Jiayu (CHN) – 51.86, 2017
  2. Ryosuke Irie (JPN) – 52.24, 2009
  3. Junya Koga (JPN) – 52.26, 2009
  4. Kosuke Hagino (JPN) – 52.78, 2014
  5. Cheng Feiyi (CHN) – 53.22, 2012
  6. Lee Joo-ho (KOR) – 53.32, 2022

