World Champion Hwang Sunwoo Puts Up 48.69 100 Free Heats Swim

2022 KOREAN SWIMMING TRIALS

Thursday, March 24th – Monday, March 28th

Gimcheon Indoor Swimming Pool, Gimcheon, South Korea

LCM (50m)

Selection Meet for 2022 World Championships, World University Games, Asian Games

Day two of the 2022 Korean Swimming Trials added more names to the nation’s consideration roster for the 2022 FINA World Aquatic Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

Among them was national record holder Kim Seoyeong, who characteristically topped the women’s 100m butterfly podium in the only sub-59 second time of the field.

Posting a winning effort of 58.32, Seoyeong not only took gold but also sneaked under the Budapest FINA ‘A’ cut by the slimmest of margins – just .01. The 28-year-old actually led a charge of 5 women who all got under the minute threshold, including tonight’s silver medalist Yang Ha-jeong (59.63) and bronze medalist Park Ye-rin (59.77).

Another standout from day two, Lee Eunji, got the job done in the women’s 200m backstroke, hitting a qualifying mark for Budapest herself.

Getting to the wall in a solid effort of 2:09.72, Lee easily cleared the FINA ‘A’ cut of 2:11.08. She also got within striking distance of the Korean national record, a mark which stands at the 2:09.49 Im Da-sol logged just last year.

Making waves in the heats of the men’s 100m freestyle was two-time Olympic finalist and 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships gold medalist Hwang Sunwoo.

The 18-year-old handily took the top seed in the 1free heats, registering a swim of 48.69. That dipped under the 48.77 FINA ‘A’ cut with the final yet to go.

Hwang owns the Korean national record and Asian continental record in this event with the 47.56 he nailed in the semifinals at the 2020 Olympic Games. The teen ultimately placed 5th in the 100m (47.82) there in Tokyo.

With the final on the docket for tomorrow night, Hwang already inserts himself into the list of top performers for 2022 at slot #3.

Top 5 Men’s LCM 100 Freestyle Performers for 2022