How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/26-1/31

Conference season is quickly approaching as we near the end of January, but dual meets are far from over this weekend.

Perhaps the most anticipated meet on the schedule this weekend is the two-day Texas vs. NC State dual. The Texas and NC State men are both ranked in the top 5 with Texas at #2 and NC State at #5 in SwimSwam’s most recent Power Rankings edition. The women’s meet also has potential to be a close one, with the Texas women at #2 and NC State at #4.

Big Ten teams are active this weekend with Northwestern hosting a two-day quad meet with Minnesota, Iowa, and Purdue all in attendance. Indiana will also be racing, as they head to Louisville, while Michigan will host Wisconsin and Pitt.

The USC and UCLA women will travel north to face Pac-12 teams Cal and Stanford in back-to-back duals, both of which are coming off a busy weekend of racing in Arizona.

Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with SwimSwam’s top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.

A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.

Rankings are listed men/women.

#2/#2 Texas vs. #5/#4 NC State

January 27-28, 5:30pm & 10am (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

–/#20 Northwestern vs. #17/– Minnesota vs. HM/– Purdue vs. Iowa

January 27-28, 5pm & 11am (CT)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

HM Harvard vs. #25 Princeton vs. Yale

January 27-28, 6pm & 12pm (ET)

Men only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

Tim Welsh Classic (#25/– Notre Dame, #10/#7 Ohio State, Akron, Indiana State)

January 27-28, 5pm & 11am (ET)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#9 Cal vs. #14 USC

January 27, 2pm (PT)

Women only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#17 Kentucky vs. Cincinnati

January 27, 4pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#18/#6 Louisville vs. #6/#8 Indiana

January 27, 2pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

UCLA vs. #3 Stanford

January 27, 2pm (PT)

Women only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#19 Duke vs. –/#13 UNC

January 27, 5pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#23/– Georgia Tech vs. Carson Newman

January 27, 3pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#11/#23 Texas A&M vs. SMU

January 27, 3pm (CT)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#23/– Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb

January 28, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#14 USC vs. #3 Stanford

January 28, 12pm (PT)

Women only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#12/#10 Georgia vs. Emory

January 28, 11am (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results

#18/#6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati

January 28, 12pm (ET)

Men and women

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

#9 Cal vs. UCLA

January 28, 11am (PT)

Women only

Watch

Live Results: MeetMobile

–/#15 Wisconsin vs. #16/#16 Michigan vs. Pitt

January 28, 10am (ET)

Men and women

Live Results: MeetMobile

#21 Columbia vs. Cornell