How To Watch the Top-25 NCAA Division I Teams: 1/26-1/31

Conference season is quickly approaching as we near the end of January, but dual meets are far from over this weekend.
Perhaps the most anticipated meet on the schedule this weekend is the two-day Texas vs. NC State dual. The Texas and NC State men are both ranked in the top 5 with Texas at #2 and NC State at #5 in SwimSwam’s most recent Power Rankings edition. The women’s meet also has potential to be a close one, with the Texas women at #2 and NC State at #4.
Big Ten teams are active this weekend with Northwestern hosting a two-day quad meet with Minnesota, Iowa, and Purdue all in attendance. Indiana will also be racing, as they head to Louisville, while Michigan will host Wisconsin and Pitt.
The USC and UCLA women will travel north to face Pac-12 teams Cal and Stanford in back-to-back duals, both of which are coming off a busy weekend of racing in Arizona.
Below is a list of livestream links (if available) and how to find live results to keep up with SwimSwam’s top-25 teams who are competing this weekend. If we missed any, please provide a link in the comments below.
A full list of Division I meets going on this weekend can be found here.
Rankings are listed men/women.
#2/#2 Texas vs. #5/#4 NC State
- January 27-28, 5:30pm & 10am (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
–/#20 Northwestern vs. #17/– Minnesota vs. HM/– Purdue vs. Iowa
- January 27-28, 5pm & 11am (CT)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
HM Harvard vs. #25 Princeton vs. Yale
- January 27-28, 6pm & 12pm (ET)
- Men only
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
Tim Welsh Classic (#25/– Notre Dame, #10/#7 Ohio State, Akron, Indiana State)
- January 27-28, 5pm & 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#9 Cal vs. #14 USC
- January 27, 2pm (PT)
- Women only
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
–/#17 Kentucky vs. Cincinnati
- January 27, 4pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#18/#6 Louisville vs. #6/#8 Indiana
- January 27, 2pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
UCLA vs. #3 Stanford
- January 27, 2pm (PT)
- Women only
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
–/#19 Duke vs. –/#13 UNC
- January 27, 5pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
#23/– Georgia Tech vs. Carson Newman
- January 27, 3pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
#11/#23 Texas A&M vs. SMU
- January 27, 3pm (CT)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#23/– Georgia Tech vs. Gardner-Webb
- January 28, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
#14 USC vs. #3 Stanford
- January 28, 12pm (PT)
- Women only
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#12/#10 Georgia vs. Emory
- January 28, 11am (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results
#18/#6 Louisville vs. Cincinnati
- January 28, 12pm (ET)
- Men and women
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#9 Cal vs. UCLA
- January 28, 11am (PT)
- Women only
- Watch
- Live Results: MeetMobile
–/#15 Wisconsin vs. #16/#16 Michigan vs. Pitt
- January 28, 10am (ET)
- Men and women
- Live Results: MeetMobile
#21 Columbia vs. Cornell
- January 28, 11am (ET)
- Men only
- Live Results