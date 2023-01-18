College Swimming Weekly Preview: Jan. 18-24, 2023

Football rivalry week? Nah, swimming rivalry week (mostly). There was a slight preview last week with meets like Virginia vs. Virginia Tech, but there sure are some big ones for this week.

There are some classic rivalries this week such as Florida vs Florida State, Ohio State vs Michigan, and Alabama vs Auburn. In addition, there are also some new swimming rivalries being formed such as Cal vs ASU.

Alabama vs Auburn is expected to be very close on the men’s side. Alabama was 14th and Auburn was 15th in our most recent power rankings. Based on rankings, the women’s side is not expected to be as close as Alabama was ranked 5th and Auburn was ranked 22nd. Although the rankings are currently far apart, since the rankings have come out, Alabama has lost two huge contributors to their women’s team, Morgan Scott and Cora Dupre.

Ohio State and Michigan are coming off much different weekends. Ohio State had successful meets in the double dual between Texas and Alabama whereas Michigan is coming off losses against Indiana. Kentucky and Louisville looks to be a close meet on the women’s side as both were in the top 12 at last year’s NCAAs. In addition, Virginia will take on both NC State and UNC. On the women’s side UNC is led by fifth years Grace Countie (sprinter) and Sophie Lindner (backstroker) which match up well against Virginia (with names such as Gretchen Walsh and Kate Douglass) as well as NC State (with names such as Katharine Berkoff and Kylee Alons).

Highlighting what could be considered a new swimming rivalry will be the Cal vs ASU meet. The Cal men are the defending national champions but the ASU men were projected to score the most points at NCAAs based on results from midseason. More on that showdown will be coming out soon.

Tune into the Instagram story this week for a takeover for the Tennessee and Georgia meet which will feature names such as Jordan Crooks and Gui Caribe.