Rice’s Ella Dyson, Cincinnati’s Hunter Gubeno Named AAC Swimmers of the Week

Courtesy: The American

IRVING, Texas – The American Athletic Conference has announced the winners of the league’s weekly swimming and diving awards.

WOMEN’S SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Ella Dyson, Freshman, Rice

Dyson helped lead the Owls to wins in a quad-dual meet against North Texas, SMU and Tulane January 13-14 by winning the 500-yard freestyle in 4:53.07 and the 1,000 freestyle in 10:01.76. In addition Tyson won the individual title at the CSCAA National Open Water Championships in 58:08.88 in December.

WOMEN’S DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Nicole Stambo, Senior, SMU

Stambo won both events against North Texas January 13-14, claiming the 1-meter event with 297.30 points and the platform event with 250.50 points. Both were NCAA Zone Diving qualifying marks. Earlier in the month, Stambo finished fourth in the platform event and sixth in the 1-meter event at the Georgia Diving Invitational.

MEN’S SWIMMING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Hunter Gubeno, Junior, Cincinnati

Gubeno won both backstroke events for the Bearcats against Kenyon College on Jan. 13. He won the 100-yard backstroke in 49.00 and the 200 backstroke in 1:49.36.

MEN’S DIVING ATHLETE OF THE WEEK

Peter Smithson, Senior, SMU

Smithson posted three NCAA Zone Diving qualifying marks at the Georgia Diving Invitational January 3-5. The senior finished second on 1-meter with 328.80 points, fourth on platform with 340.65 points and fifth on 3-meter with 328.80 points.