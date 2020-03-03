How To Watch The 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES DES MOINES
- March 4-7, 2020
- Des Moines, Iowa
- Long Course Meters
- Weds: 5:00 PM Finals (CT)
- Thurs-Sat: 9:30 AM Prelims / 6:30 PM Finals (ALL TIMES CT)
- Meet Central
- Meet Information
- Pre-Scratch Timelines
- Live Stream
- Psych Sheets
- Live Results
- Meet Preview
- All The Links You Need
The Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, Iowa gets underway with Wednesday night’s distance session and will continue with prelims / finals from Thursday morning until Saturday night. The meet will be streamed on USA Swimming’s site, along with NBCSports.com.
LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE
|DATE
|NETWORK
|TIME (CT)
|EVENT
|LIVE OR DELAY
|WEBCAST
|March 4
|N/A
|5 p.m. CT
|1500m Freestyle
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 5
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. CT
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 5
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30-8 p.m. CT
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|March 5
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Day 2 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 6
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. CT
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 6
|NBC Sports Network
|6:30-8 p.m. CT
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|March 6
|N/A
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 7
|N/A
|9:30 a.m. CT
|Day 4 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|March 7
|N/A
|6:30 p.m. CT
|Day 4 Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
You can catch the Wednesday night distance session, along with Thursday – Saturday prelims on usaswimming.org. They will also be streaming B finals on Thursday and Friday, and all finals on Saturday night. NBC Sports will stream A finals on Thursday and Friday.
