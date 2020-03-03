How To Watch The 2020 Pro Swim Series – Des Moines

2020 PRO SWIM SERIES DES MOINES

The Pro Swim Series stop in Des Moines, Iowa gets underway with Wednesday night’s distance session and will continue with prelims / finals from Thursday morning until Saturday night. The meet will be streamed on USA Swimming’s site, along with NBCSports.com.

LIVE STREAM SCHEDULE

DATE NETWORK TIME (CT) EVENT LIVE OR DELAY WEBCAST March 4 N/A 5 p.m. CT 1500m Freestyle Live usaswimming.org March 5 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org March 5 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. CT Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com March 5 NBC Sports Network 6:30 p.m. CT Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org March 6 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org March 6 NBC Sports Network 6:30-8 p.m. CT Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com March 6 N/A 6:30 p.m. CT Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org March 7 N/A 9:30 a.m. CT Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org March 7 N/A 6:30 p.m. CT Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org

You can catch the Wednesday night distance session, along with Thursday – Saturday prelims on usaswimming.org. They will also be streaming B finals on Thursday and Friday, and all finals on Saturday night. NBC Sports will stream A finals on Thursday and Friday.