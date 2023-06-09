How Fast Will Leon Marchand Swim at French Trials?

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Leon Marchand will be back in the pool at the French Elite Championships (world Trials) starting on Sunday, June 11. He’s slated to swim the 200 breast, free, fly, IM, and 400 IM (in that order, one each day). After we saw what Regan Smith did coming off of a Bob Bowman altitude training camp, what do you think Leon will do?