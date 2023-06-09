How Fast Will Leon Marchand Swim at French Trials?

2023 FRENCH ELITE CHAMPIONSHIPS
- Saturday, June 11th – Friday, June 16th
- Rennes, France
- LCM (50m)
- World Championships Qualifier
- FFN Selection Criteria
Leon Marchand will be back in the pool at the French Elite Championships (world Trials) starting on Sunday, June 11. He’s slated to swim the 200 breast, free, fly, IM, and 400 IM (in that order, one each day). After we saw what Regan Smith did coming off of a Bob Bowman altitude training camp, what do you think Leon will do?
I think these predictions are pretty generous. Don’t think he’ll go that fast simply because he doesn’t need to right now to make the French team. I say
200 Breast: 2:08 mid/low
200 free: 1:46 mid
200 fly: 1:53 mid/low
200 Im: 1:55 low
400 IM: 4:06 something
Of course with how quick Reagan just went I could be wrong with where he is at but this seems reasonable to me