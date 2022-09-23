Hobson, Johnston Hit Meet Records At Texas’ Annual Orange & White Classic

Sam Kendricks Memorial Orange & White Classic

September 22, 2022

Lee and Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center

Final Scores Orange: 143 White: 140

The Texas men had their second meet of the season on Thursday, competing in the Sam Kendricks Memorial Orange & White Classic intrasquad at their home pool in Austin.. The Orange and White intrasquad, which is an annual meet for the Longhorns, was renamed to honor former Texas swimming assistant coach and former University of Texas student.

Kendricks coached under head coach Eddie Reese in the 1980s, a decade in which he also got his start as an announcer for swim meets. He rose to prominence as an announcer for the sport and became one of the most notable names in the game. Kendricks passed away earlier this year, having been diagnosed with Merkel Cell Carcinoma last year.

Two meet records went down at the 2022 edition in the form of Luke Hobson‘s 200 freestyle and David Johnston‘s 1000 freestyle.

Hobson put up a time of 1:32.50 to win the event for the white team and take out Drew Kibler‘s mark of 1:33.97. Hobson was only 0.19 seconds off his own best time in the 200 freestyle of 1:32.31 from the 2022 NCAA Championships, showing incredible form this early in the season.

Hobson, who is coming off a massive 1:45.59 long course swim at last month’s Duel In The Pool, was nearly eight seconds quicker than he was in the 200 free at the Orange/White meet last season (1:40.29).

Orange team’s Coby Carrozza wasn’t too far behind Hobson in the 200 free, hitting a 1:33.40 for second place and Spencer Aurnou-Rhees was third in a 1:37.39.

In the 1000 freestyle, David Johnston hit an 8:49.13 in the 1000 to win the event for the white team and reset Alex Zettle‘s 8:53.43 record.

Johnston was almost 20 seconds quicker than he was at this point last year (9:08.73), and was not too far off his lifetime best of 8:43.96, set this past February.

Texas Men Orange & White Intrasquad Meet Records

Swimming for the orange team, Carson Foster was the only man to pull off a triple win at the meet. Foster won the 200 IM in a 1:42.94 along with the backstroke double, taking the 100 with a 46.07 and the 200 with a 1:41.76. That IM time is just under three seconds slower than his PB in the event of 1:40.07 from the 2022 NCAAs.

Foster pulled off a new best time, however, in the 100 backstroke, clocking 46.07 to dip under the 46.28 PB that he posted in February 2019. In the 200 back, he was a bit over his 1:38.00 PB from earlier this year. Foster wasn’t far off the meet record in the 100 backstroke of 45.49, held by Ryan Harty.

The 100 backstroke swim from Foster got him into the wall more than a second ahead of second place’s Chris O’Connor who swam a 47.20 and third place finisher Ethan Harder who hit a 48.05. O’Connor and Harder were both on the white team.

Caspar Corbeau, swimming for the orange team, was a double champion in the breaststroke events. He won the 100 breast with a 52.56 and swam a 1:54.72 to win the 200 breast. The runner-up was Jake Foster on the white team with a 53.44, while Will Chan came third with a 53.48, also for the white team.

Corbeau’s two victories were both a bit slower than how fast he’s been in recent years, trailing his meet records in the events of 51.99 and 1:53.48.

Daniel Krueger, of the white team, also managed to notch two wins as he took first place in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle. In the former, he was the only man to crack 20 seconds with his 19.54 and was followed by Aleksej Filipovic who swam a 20.12. Peter Larson was right behind Filipovic with a 20.16 for third place.

Krueger kept the momentum going into the 100 freestyle and was the only one in that event to get under 44 seconds, swimming a 42.78. Filipovic and Larson went 2-3 in the 100 as well, hitting a 44.13 and 44.22, respectively.

The final double winner was Cole Crane who won the 100 (46.85) and 200 butterfly (1:45.46) for the white team, while Peter Larson, Alekej Filipovic, Coby Carrozza, and Caspar Corbeau won the 200 freestyle relay with a 1:18.90. In the end, team orange came away victorious with 143 points, while white scored 140.