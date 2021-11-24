High-Level International Meets For December 2021

We’re about to enter the final month of 2021, a year that saw many events take place which were postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Summer Olympic Games.
The FINA Short Course World Championships represent a big draw for athletes around the world this December with the 6-day affair kicking off on the 16th in Abu Dhabi. Before that, however, the International Swimming League (ISL) season 3 finale will go down on December 3rd and 4th in Eindhoven.
Sprinkled throughout the world are national championships to keep things lively before we enter the year 2022, one with a full lineup of elite meets including both Long Course and Short Course World Championships.
Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.
11/30 – 12/01 Italian Short Course Championships (ITA)
12/01 – 12/04 U.S. Open (USA)
12/02 – 12/05 Austrian Short Course Championships (AUT)
12/03 – 12/04 International Swimming League (ISL) Match 18 Final (NED)
12/03 – 12/05 Dutch Short Course Championships (NED)
12/07 – 12/11 Brazilian Senior Championships (BRA)
12/09 – 12/12 French Short Course Championships (FRA)
12/11 – 12/17 Queensland Championships (AUS)
12/16 – 12/21 FINA Short Course World Championships (UAE)
12/16 – 12/18 Irish Short Course Championships (IRL)
12/16 – 12/18 Lithuanian Short Course Championships (LTU)
12/27 – 12/28 Vladimir Salnikov Cup (RUS)
Anyone know when us open psych sheets come out