High-Level International Meets For December 2021

We’re about to enter the final month of 2021, a year that saw many events take place which were postponed from 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, including the Summer Olympic Games.

The FINA Short Course World Championships represent a big draw for athletes around the world this December with the 6-day affair kicking off on the 16th in Abu Dhabi. Before that, however, the International Swimming League (ISL) season 3 finale will go down on December 3rd and 4th in Eindhoven.

Sprinkled throughout the world are national championships to keep things lively before we enter the year 2022, one with a full lineup of elite meets including both Long Course and Short Course World Championships.

Please let me know in the comments of any meets I may have inadvertently missed.

11/30 – 12/01 Italian Short Course Championships (ITA)

12/01 – 12/04 U.S. Open (USA)

12/02 – 12/05 Austrian Short Course Championships (AUT)

12/03 – 12/04 International Swimming League (ISL) Match 18 Final (NED)

12/03 – 12/05 Dutch Short Course Championships (NED)

12/07 – 12/11 Brazilian Senior Championships (BRA)

12/09 – 12/12 French Short Course Championships (FRA)

12/11 – 12/17 Queensland Championships (AUS)

12/16 – 12/21 FINA Short Course World Championships (UAE)

12/16 – 12/18 Irish Short Course Championships (IRL)

12/16 – 12/18 Lithuanian Short Course Championships (LTU)

12/27 – 12/28 Vladimir Salnikov Cup (RUS)