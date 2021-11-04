Duncan Scott, Tom Dean Lead Great Britain Into Short Course World C’Ships

With the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on the horizon, British Swimming has released its 13-strong line-up of athletes set to travel to Abu Dhabi from December 16th – December 21st.

Leading the pack is a quartet of Olympic medalists to the tune of Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson and Matt Richards, while rising stars Ed Mildred and Katie Shanahan also earned their roster spots.

At the 2018 edition of these Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Great Britain sent just 3 swimmers: Georgia Davies, Ben Proud and Mark Szaranek. The trio came away with just one medal in the form of Davies’ bronze in the women’s 50m backstroke.

As such, with 13 swimmers headed to this year’s competition, it’s almost a guarantee they’ll be their last-place finish in the overall medal table from 3 years ago.

Of this year’s team, British Swimming National Performance Director Chris Spice said: “There have been so many incredible performances from our swimmers in 2021, and this World Short Course Championships will be a final opportunity in the year for them to test themselves against the world’s best.

“The short-course nature of the meet provides unique chances for the athletes to fine-tune certain race techniques and skills as we gear up for what will be a non-stop year in 2022, with World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.

“It will also be good for this tight-knit team to come together again. One highlight of our Tokyo experience was how close the entire team were, helping each other throughout the Games – and meets like this one in Abu Dhabi play their part in building those vital bonds.”

British Swimming team selected to compete at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE (16th-21st December 2021):

Freya Anderson – England, Bath National Centre

Tom Dean – England, Bath National Centre

Lucy Hope – Scotland, University of Stirling

Daniel Jervis – Wales, Swansea University

Cameron Kurle – England, University of Stirling

Max Litchfield – England, Loughborough National Centre

Edward Mildred – England, Bath National Centre

Ben Proud – England, University of Bath

Molly Renshaw – England, Loughborough National Centre

Matthew Richards – Wales, Bath National Centre

Duncan Scott – Scotland, University of Stirling

Katie Shanahan – Scotland, City of Glasgow Swim Team

Abbie Wood – England, Loughborough National Centre