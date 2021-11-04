Duncan Scott, Tom Dean Lead Great Britain Into Short Course World C’Ships

With the 2021 FINA Short Course World Championships on the horizon, British Swimming has released its 13-strong line-up of athletes set to travel to Abu Dhabi from December 16th – December 21st.
Leading the pack is a quartet of Olympic medalists to the tune of Duncan Scott, Tom Dean, Freya Anderson and Matt Richards, while rising stars Ed Mildred and Katie Shanahan also earned their roster spots.
At the 2018 edition of these Short Course World Championships in Hangzhou, China, Great Britain sent just 3 swimmers: Georgia Davies, Ben Proud and Mark Szaranek. The trio came away with just one medal in the form of Davies’ bronze in the women’s 50m backstroke.
As such, with 13 swimmers headed to this year’s competition, it’s almost a guarantee they’ll be their last-place finish in the overall medal table from 3 years ago.
Of this year’s team, British Swimming National Performance Director Chris Spice said: “There have been so many incredible performances from our swimmers in 2021, and this World Short Course Championships will be a final opportunity in the year for them to test themselves against the world’s best.
“The short-course nature of the meet provides unique chances for the athletes to fine-tune certain race techniques and skills as we gear up for what will be a non-stop year in 2022, with World Championships, European Championships and Commonwealth Games.
“It will also be good for this tight-knit team to come together again. One highlight of our Tokyo experience was how close the entire team were, helping each other throughout the Games – and meets like this one in Abu Dhabi play their part in building those vital bonds.”
British Swimming team selected to compete at the FINA World Short Course Championships in Abu Dhabi, UAE (16th-21st December 2021):
Freya Anderson – England, Bath National Centre
Tom Dean – England, Bath National Centre
Lucy Hope – Scotland, University of Stirling
Daniel Jervis – Wales, Swansea University
Cameron Kurle – England, University of Stirling
Max Litchfield – England, Loughborough National Centre
Edward Mildred – England, Bath National Centre
Ben Proud – England, University of Bath
Molly Renshaw – England, Loughborough National Centre
Matthew Richards – Wales, Bath National Centre
Duncan Scott – Scotland, University of Stirling
Katie Shanahan – Scotland, City of Glasgow Swim Team
Abbie Wood – England, Loughborough National Centre