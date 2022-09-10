Herbie Behm Asks: Should We Swim Duel in the Pool Events at College Dual Meets?

At the ASCA World Clinic in Las Vegas, SwimSwam caught up with Arizona State sprint coach Herbie Behm, who is coming off of a trip to Australia as a part of the USA Duel in the Pool contingency. Behm explains that while the Aussies had a better team on paper, the US coaching staff had more experience in a dual meet setting and therefore was more prepared for the format, even though the Australian’s made the rules. Behm was a fan of the Duel in the Pool event lineup with skins, broken events, and mixed relays, and asks the question: should we be swimming some of these events at some (not all) college dual meets?