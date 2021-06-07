Heather Maccausland Breaks Down 2+ Second Drop in 100 Breast

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

Reported by Spencer Penland.

WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS

World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13 (2017)

(USA) – 1:04.13 (2017) American Record: Lilly King – 1:04.13 (2017)

– 1:04.13 (2017) US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45 (2009)

World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:05.21 (2014)

2016 Olympic Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.93

(USA) – 1:04.93 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 1:05.20

– 1:05.20 Wave I Cut: 1:10.99

Wave II Cut: 1:09.55

Podium:

Heather Maccausland dropped over 2 seconds in the event over the course of today, breaking 1:10 and 1:09 for the first times in her career. The NC State swimmer was electric on the 2nd 50 of the race, particularly the last 25 meters. She pulled ahead of Skirboll to leave no doubt as she touched the wall. McCausland blew away the Wave II standard with her swim, and if she can replicate this race in prelims of Wave II, she may have a shot at making the semifinals.