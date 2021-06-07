Heather Maccausland Breaks Down 2+ Second Drop in 100 Breast

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS
- When:
- Wave I Dates: June 4-7, 2021
- Wave II Dates: June 13-20, 2021
- Prelims: 10am CDT | Finals: 7pm CDT
- Where: CHI Health Center / Omaha, Nebraska
- 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials Qualifying Cuts
- Wave I & II Event Order
- LCM (50m)
Reported by Spencer Penland.
WOMEN’S 100 BREAST – FINALS
- World Record: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.13 (2017)
- American Record: Lilly King – 1:04.13 (2017)
- US Open Record: Jessica Hardy (USA) – 1:04.45 (2009)
- World Junior Record: Ruta Meilutyte (LTU) – 1:05.21 (2014)
- 2016 Olympic Champion: Lilly King (USA) – 1:04.93
- 2016 US Olympic Trials Champion: Lilly King – 1:05.20
- Wave I Cut: 1:10.99
- Wave II Cut: 1:09.55
Podium:
- Heather McCausland (NCS) – 1:08.27
- Zoe Skirboll (RXA) – 1:09.32
- Joelle Vereb (VT) – 1:10.01
Heather Maccausland dropped over 2 seconds in the event over the course of today, breaking 1:10 and 1:09 for the first times in her career. The NC State swimmer was electric on the 2nd 50 of the race, particularly the last 25 meters. She pulled ahead of Skirboll to leave no doubt as she touched the wall. McCausland blew away the Wave II standard with her swim, and if she can replicate this race in prelims of Wave II, she may have a shot at making the semifinals.
Beast mode swim! If she drops another half second she’ll final at wave 2
Great comeback story. Mono at 2021 NCAAs robbed her of some historic performances. Now she’s baaack! Sign of a true champion! Congratulations Heather!