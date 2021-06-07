Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

16-Year-Old Mitchell Ledford Drops 53.58 to Win 100 Butterfly B-Final

 

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

16-year-old Mitchell Ledford established himself as one of the top-10 15-16 100 butterfly performers of all-time with his winning performance at the 2021 US Olympic Trials.

After narrowly missing the A-final this morning, Ledford led the B-final during finals, coming back on the field over the final 50 meters to touch in a time of 53.58. 

Ledford’s performance marks a new personal best for the 16 year-old, who represents TCSC, knocking over 2 tenths of a second off of his previous best of 53.79. With his time, Ledford is now the 10th-fastest performer in 15-16 age group history in the 100 butterfly, tying Kevin Behrens’ time from 2009. 

The current 15-16 100m butterfly National Age Group Record stands at a 52.40 set by Luca Urlando in 2018. 

Although he won the B-final, Ledford will not be eligible to move on to Wave II with his performance, as he did not finish top 2 in the A-final. 

In This Story

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!