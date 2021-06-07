16-Year-Old Mitchell Ledford Drops 53.58 to Win 100 Butterfly B-Final

2021 U.S. OLYMPIC SWIMMING TRIALS

16-year-old Mitchell Ledford established himself as one of the top-10 15-16 100 butterfly performers of all-time with his winning performance at the 2021 US Olympic Trials.

After narrowly missing the A-final this morning, Ledford led the B-final during finals, coming back on the field over the final 50 meters to touch in a time of 53.58.

Ledford’s performance marks a new personal best for the 16 year-old, who represents TCSC, knocking over 2 tenths of a second off of his previous best of 53.79. With his time, Ledford is now the 10th-fastest performer in 15-16 age group history in the 100 butterfly, tying Kevin Behrens’ time from 2009.

The current 15-16 100m butterfly National Age Group Record stands at a 52.40 set by Luca Urlando in 2018.

Although he won the B-final, Ledford will not be eligible to move on to Wave II with his performance, as he did not finish top 2 in the A-final.