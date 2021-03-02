Head Coach Bill Dorenkott Talks Through Ohio State Women’s Dominant B1G Title

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with now 2x Big Ten team champion Ohio State’s head coach, Bill Dorenkott. Dornekott gave some really interesting insight as to how his team prepped for the Big Ten champs, saying they weren’t focused on repeating as champions in this pandemic year but rather performing to the best of their ability. One thing Dorenkott talks about them doing in their prep work is splitting into event groups on a regular basis. Knowing there wouldn’t be fans in the stands, Dorenkott emphasized that the team would have to create their own energy in each individual event.

