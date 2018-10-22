H2Okies Continue to Attract In-state Talent: New Verbal from NCAP’s Sarah Shackelford

Sarah Shackelford from Burke, Virginia has announced her verbal commitment to Virginia Tech, joining Ashley Worden, Brooke Travis, Erin Quinn, Grace Cutrell, Hannah Jirsa, Hannah Virgin, Jenna Thompson, Julia Smith, Morgan Miller, Rose Pouch, Shelby Raber, and Sophia Ryan in the class of 2023.

“I chose Virginia Tech because I believe it has exactly what I need to grow and improve both academically and athletically. I am so immensely grateful for all of the support that the entire coaching staff, including Sergio Lopez, Josh Huger and Jacy Dyer have provided me throughout this entire process. Thank you to my coaches at NCAP and at Lake Braddock, loving family, and friends for encouraging me every step of the way. Super excited for my next four years as a HOKIE!!🦃❤️”

Shackelford swims for Lake Braddock High School and Nation’s Capital Swim Club. She specializes in sprint free and backstroke. As a freshman she placed 13th in both the 50 free and 100 back at the 2016 VHSL 6A State Meet. She missed the long course season of 2018 and her entire sophomore year of high school due to a knee injury but bounced back in 2018, beginning in her junior year of high school. She placed 6th in the 4th in the 100 free (51.81) and 50 free (23.86) at 2018 VHSL 6A Championships. Since March she has gone best times in the SCY 50/100 free and LCM 50/100/200 free and 50/100 back, qualifying for Winter Juniors in the 50/100 free and 100 back.

Best times:

50y free – 23.35

100y free – 51.73

50m free – 26.81

100m free – 57.78

100m back – 1:04.99