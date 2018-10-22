Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Half the Finals Heat

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a secret pre-meet snack to Katie Ledecky’s wildest dreams, scroll to see what made the cut!
#10
Just casually posing with my trophy in Brno 🙈 I don’t remember the last time I got one this big 🎊 btw I was here when I was 11 years old for this same competition…crazy that is was more than 15 years ago…where did time go?! I feel the same! Fun racing today. A lot of races. 200 free 1:56 1st 50 breast 30,8 1st 200 back 2:09 1st 50 fly 26,8 1st 200 breast 2:23 1st 50 back 27,4 1st 200 fly 2:07 1st 50 free 26,1 4th 200 IM 2:08,2 1st 800 free 8:46 6th Csak pózolgatok a kupámmal Brnóban 🙈 nem is emlékszem mikor nyertem ekkora kupát utoljára… 🎊 és képzeljétek itt voltam 11 évesen is, ugyanezen a versenyen…nagyon hihetetlen, hogy több mint 15 éve volt és ráadásul ugyanúgy érzem magam. Hova szalad az idő?! Jókat versenyeztem ma. Jó sokat. #ironlady #ironswim #hwapo
A proportional trophy for the number of races swam.
#9
Swim team practice ! #BathTimeSplashies pic.twitter.com/e73xghVHlK
Impeccable form.
#8
PEAQ secret !!! Princesses 👸 cup cakes after practice before big meet. pic.twitter.com/FL5Xg8ZGMg
Seems legit.
#7
Man I wish I would listen to myself! Get toooo serious sometime! It’s only swimming and Diving! And we get to fly!
It’s only swimming.
#6
Pusha come to ncaas we’ll give you a bear suit https://t.co/yU6GXzbKel
Gotta make this happen.
#5
#DUUUVAL @Jaguars pic.twitter.com/RYk5ubZ2U6
That is one big screen.
#4
Next time Coleman will make it all the way up the Triton steps! https://t.co/SKa6EmIhL6
#GotHim. Sorry, Coleman.
#3
I went 53.3 #dreambig
The fact that it was bronze makes this that much better.
#2
It included a lot of pain! https://t.co/V0Yg951R1D
This is seriously an insane stat – just think about it for a sec.
#1
That is one STACKED practice.
