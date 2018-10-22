Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Half the Finals Heat

We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. From a secret pre-meet snack to Katie Ledecky’s wildest dreams, scroll to see what made the cut!

#10

View this post on Instagram

Just casually posing with my trophy in Brno 🙈 I don’t remember the last time I got one this big 🎊 btw I was here when I was 11 years old for this same competition…crazy that is was more than 15 years ago…where did time go?! I feel the same! Fun racing today. A lot of races. 200 free 1:56 1st 50 breast 30,8 1st 200 back 2:09 1st 50 fly 26,8 1st 200 breast 2:23 1st 50 back 27,4 1st 200 fly 2:07 1st 50 free 26,1 4th 200 IM 2:08,2 1st 800 free 8:46 6th Csak pózolgatok a kupámmal Brnóban 🙈 nem is emlékszem mikor nyertem ekkora kupát utoljára… 🎊 és képzeljétek itt voltam 11 évesen is, ugyanezen a versenyen…nagyon hihetetlen, hogy több mint 15 éve volt és ráadásul ugyanúgy érzem magam. Hova szalad az idő?! Jókat versenyeztem ma. Jó sokat. #ironlady #ironswim #hwapo

A post shared by Iron Lady (@hosszukatinka) on

A proportional trophy for the number of races swam.

#9

Impeccable form.

#8

Seems legit.

#7

It’s only swimming.

#6

Gotta make this happen.

#5

That is one big screen.

#4

#GotHim. Sorry, Coleman.

#3

The fact that it was bronze makes this that much better.

#2

This is seriously an insane stat – just think about it for a sec.

#1

View this post on Instagram

when half of the finals heat of the 200 IM shows up to saturday morning practice together 🙊

A post shared by Melanie Margalis (@mmargalis) on

That is one STACKED practice.

